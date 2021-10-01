A check of Greeneville’s football roster reveals that Jackson Tillery is listed at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds. Most Friday nights, if not all, that makes him the smallest player on the field.
But don’t let that fool you. The senior defensive back packs quite a punch.
“Pound for pound, he’s the strongest guy on the football team. He squats over 350 pounds, benches a lot, and he’s a big power clean/hang clean guy,” said Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen. “He’s just a great kid who shows up every day and gives it his all. As a result, he’s making big plays on Friday nights.”
Tillery is one of the reasons Greeneville is 6-0 and has allowed just one touchdown in the first half all season.
From his safety spot in a 35-7 win over Dobyns-Bennett last week, Tillery made seven tackles, had four assists and two tackles for loss.
On the season, Tillery is third on the team with 20 tackles, tied for second with 17 assists and leads the team with 11 tackles for loss. And he’s also intercepted a pass, broken up three others and recovered a fumble.
“Everybody always wants to talk about how hard Jackson plays,” Spradlen said. “He’s a smart player and he’s always around the football. With the scheme we play, he’s down there almost like a linebacker on a lot of plays.
“He’s an aggressive player who doesn’t mind contact. When he sees something, he’s a hundred miles an hour to the football. His motor runs high all the time. At the end of a play, I don’t care where it’s at on the field, he’s going to be around it.”
Tillery, one of seven team captains, admits a player his size has to be a little crazy to step on the field with the behemoths he plays with and against. But he also says his lack of size helps him get to spots others can’t.
“I know when I step on the field, I’m not going to be the biggest dude out there, but that’s all right,” Tillery said. “If you believe in the work we put in strength and training, and if you believe in yourself, it helps when you’re out there with dudes who are twice as big as you are.
“I think I can use my size to my advantage as well. Sometimes, I think (blockers) just lose track of me out there, and some just can’t get to me. A lot of times, that gives me a free hit on the runner.”
Once Tillery arrives at the ball carrier, he tackles them with text book technique.
“Just knowing how to hit them and where to hit them is a credit to Coach Spradlen and all the coaches who show us how to do it,” Tillery said. “When you’re not the biggest dude, you really have to hit them low. If you go low on them and take out their legs, they really can’t do anything about it.”
Tillery, who also plays on Greeneville’s state championship basketball team, gets his knack for football honest. Older brothers Joseph, Josh and Jake all put on helmets and pads for the Greene Devils.
“Growing up around Greeneville football, coming in already knowing what it’s about has been a huge help,” Tillery said. “With my brothers, it was always, ‘We want to win a state championship.’ You want to carry on what’s been built here, and you have to put in a lot of time and work to do that.”
THIS WEEK
Greeneville travels to Seymour on Friday night for a Region 1-4A game. The Greene Devils control the region with a 3-0 record, while the Eagles are 1-1 in the league and 5-1 overall.
Tillery and Greeneville’s defense will have to contend with Seymour’s hulkish senior running back Brendon Harris, who has proven to be tough to take down this season.
In a 27-12 win over Heritage last week, Harris powered his way to 218 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries as the Eagles gained 321 of their 415 yards on the ground.
“I’m 240 pounds. I’m not going to try to juke anybody out running the ball,” Harris told The Maryville Daily Times this week. “Just going to lower my head and try to run them over.”
Greeneville will counter with a multifaceted offense that is averaging 465 yards and 52 points a game.
Junior quarterback Brady Quillen has completed 42 of 60 passes for 983 yards and 11 TDs with two interceptions.
Senior running back Mason Gudger has rushed for 822 yards on 77 carries, an average of 10.7 yards a touch, with 16 TDs.
Receivers Jakobi Gillespie, Adjatay Dabbs, Mason Laws, Jaden Stevenson and Jayquan Price, as well as Gudger, all have more than 100 receiving yards.
Gillespie, a senior, leads the receivers with 17 catches for 479 yards and five TDs. Laws, a junior, is second with 10 catches for 314 yards and four TDs.
In Greeneville’s win over Dobyns-Bennett last week, Laws caught four passes for 102 yards and a TD.
“At the start of the season, teams might have been thinking we have one or two really good receivers, but we’ve had a lot of guys step up,” Spradlen said. “Mason has been big for us since game one. Like any of the rest of our receivers, any time he touches the ball he’s got a chance to take it to the house. For him to step up and be playing like he has is big.
“If you’re scouting us, you might be saying, ‘I don’t know about that kid.’ But after a few plays, he changes your mind quickly.”