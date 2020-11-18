Jacob Deal begins his third season as coach of the West Greene Buffaloes, and from all indications the Buffs have more weapons with which to fight the battle than they’ve had in recent years.
Although lack of size could be an issue with some opponents, this West Greene squad does sport plenty of experience, an asset that the coach feels should help his team be competitive in the tough District 2-2A.
“You can’t coach experience,” Deal said. “Last year we started with a lot of new people. The biggest thing was team chemistry. When you step out there with somebody you’ve not played with very much, you don’t know what you’re going to get. But as the season went on, they began to settle in, and it showed down the stretch as we played much better.”
The team finished 2-10 in the league and 6-25 overall, but they floored one of the best junior varsity teams they’ve had in many years, and a lot of those JV youngsters put in valuable time on the varsity as well.
“The JV did have a good year, and a lot of them played double duty with the varsity, and not just in spot roles,” he added. “They contributed and put in some crucial minutes down the stretch. We’ve got a lot of those kids back, because we played about everybody on the roster last season.”
As most teams are continuing to struggle with the various problems that COVID has posed for high school athletes, Coach Deal and his Buffs got started in basketball a week late because some of the players had been quarantined.
“We didn’t get to do anything this summer except work out on our own,” he said. “And then we get started in the fall a week late, and it’s tough. But it’s something we all have to deal with the best we can. I think everybody is just up in the air about how this season will pan out. One kid goes down (with COVID) and your whole team is out. But everybody is facing those same situations.”
The Buffs did lose three players from last year’s roster, but the number of returnees and the spunk they showed in the latter portions of the previous season gives West Greene faithful hope.
While his rotation was as many as 10 players last year, Deal hopes that he can settle on an eight or nine man rotation this season.
“We are guard heavy,” he said. “There’s not much size, so we will play 90-foot basketball if we can.”
Leading the group of returnees are the top two scorers from the previous campaign, guards Allen Vaughn, a senior, and sophomore Ethan Turner.
“I don’t know who will lead our scoring,” Coach Deal noted. “Several could on occasion. I expect Vaughn and Turner to be scorers. Turner had a good year as a freshman, and so did Leyton Frye and Braylan Rader.”
Jacob Stimmell, a senior, started most of the year at point guard, his third year handling the point position. He is also a capable scorer, the coach said, and he might be moved to more of a “2 position” this year as Frye can also handle the point guard duties.
Deal said it was way too early to even decide on a starting lineup.
“It would be nice to settle on a starting five, but especially with things as they are right now, it’s nice to know that you can fill in some spots with other kids and not lose a whole lot. I know we want to get the ball in more people’s hands this year and isolate them where they can get their shots and play off their strengths.”
Vaughn, Stimmell, Trevor Pruitt and Kenton Cobble are the returning seniors, and all are expected to be very much in the team’s plans.
“We will play with three, four or sometimes five guards,” the coach said. “Trevor is more of a true post, but is better suited as a ‘4,’ so we really don’t have a true ‘5’ on the entire roster. Turner has grown some and has filled out more, and he was our best rebounder last year, so we expect him to do that again. He played football this year, too, and that helped him some. Cobble is the strongest kid we’ve got, so he’ll have to mix it up in there.”
Not a big fan of zone defenses, Deal said that his team will likely have to play some zone, but the defense of choice is man-to-man.
“I think our opponents will try to do things to battle our team speed, because we do have some speed,” he said. “Our transition game is something we work on every day.”
Juniors Kaeden Williams and Ashton Williams, along with sophomores Austin Wampler, Ethan Banks and Drake McIntyre, will be looking for playing time. Three freshmen – Justin Fillers, Baxley Britton and Mason McCamey – will also be on the varsity roster.
Deal said he feels Greeneville will be the team to beat in the district this year, with Grainger and South Greene also looking strong.
“I thought Greeneville might have won the whole thing last year if they had gotten to play,” Coach Deal said. “Grainger was down a little but they’ll be back.
“I’m looking forward to the season, because this is a good, coachable bunch of boys who play hard, and we just might sneak up on a few people.”
WEST GREENE BUFFALOES
No. Name Grade
1 Allen Vaughn Sr.
2 Leyton Frye So.
3 Kaeden Williams Jr.
4 Kenton Cobble Sr.
5 Jacob Stimmell Sr.
10 Austin Wampler So.
12 Braylan Rader So.
13 Trevor Pruitt Sr.
20 Ashton Williams Jr.
21 Justin Fillers Fr.
22 Baxley Britton Fr.
23 Ethan Turner So.
24 Mason McCamey Fr.
30 Ethan Banks So.
32 Drake McIntyre So.
BUFFALOES 2020-21 SCHEDULE
(Home games in CAPS)
Dec. 1 – at Washburn
Dec. 3 – VOLUNTEER
Dec. 4 – CLINCH
Dec. 8 – CHUCKEY-DOAK
Dec. 13 – at Claiborne
Dec. 14 –at North Greene
Dec. 15 – CHEROKEE
Dec. 19-22 – at Cherokee Christmas Bash
Jan. 5 – SOUTH GREENE
Jan. 7 – at Clinch
Jan. 8 – at Grainger
Jan. 12 – GREENEVILLE
Jan. 15 – at Cumberland Gap
Jan. 18 – at Cherokee
Jan. 19 – WASHBURN
Jan. 25 – SULLIVAN NORTH
Jan. 26 – at Chuckey-Doak
Jan. 29 – CLAIBORNE
Feb. 2 – at South Greene
Feb. 5 – GRAINGER
Feb. 6 – at Volunteer
Feb. 9 – at Greeneville
Feb. 12 – CUMBERLAND GAP
Feb. 15 – NORTH GREENE