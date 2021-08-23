KNOXVILLE — Mason Gudger didn’t expect to get the ball when Greeneville broke the huddle.
He went left on a play designed to go right and found himself uncovered. Brady Quillen obviously heard Gudger yelling, because the two connected for an 80-yard touchdown. Gudger scored three times to begin his senior year, as Greeneville opened its season with a 42-17 win at Knoxville Central on Saturday night.
“I actually caught a cramp (on the play),” Gudger said. “I kind of stumbled a little bit, but then I just had to push through it, and I put on the jets. And I got a good block from Mason Laws.”
The score, late in the second quarter, helped the Greene Devils (1-0) take a 21-3 lead into halftime.
And Gudger didn’t need long to strike again. One play after Corbin Cannon hit Ja’Kobi Gillespie for a 28-yard gain, Gudger took a handoff. Just when he appeared stood up, Gudger spun free for a 48-yard touchdown run and a 28-3 lead.
“To be honest, I don’t even know how,” Gudger said. “I have to give props to my offensive line. They really got a good push; they always do. They gave me a crease and I took it.”
Gudger’s third touchdown, an 11-yard screen pass from Cannon with 4:51 remaining, provided the final score. With 148 yards rushing and 3 catches for 118 yards, Gudger led Greeneville in both categories.
BRADY’S BUNCH
The MyVLT Rivalry Thursday atmosphere didn’t rattle Quillen. He completed 9-of-16 for 182 yards while rushing for 35. Quillen scored Greeneville’s first two touchdowns on the ground, powering his way on 2-yard quarterback sneaks.
He guided the Devils on an 11-play, 73-yard drive on their opening possession, completing three passes for 39 yards.
The Bobcats (0-1) then reached Greeneville’s 23-yard line before Laws stopped the drive with his interception. And after an exchange of turnovers, Quillen took Greeneville 36 yards in six plays for a 14-3 lead. No wonder the Greene Devils voted him a team captain.
“The big thing about Brady is just how he leads the offense; he’s got control of it,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “Obviously, we have a ton of dudes out there, but someone’s got to get them the ball and get us lined up. He did a good job of that tonight.”
Cannon played the second half and finished 4-of-4 for 97 yards.
Greeneville needed just one play to answer Central’s first touchdown, as Cannon fired a 50-yard touchdown to Jaden Stevenson on a vertical route.
Stevenson had 66 yards receiving, and Gillespie had 55. Both players caught three passes.
NOWHERE TO RUN
Carson Quillen grabbed a late interception for Greeneville, which limited Central to just 120 yards rushing — 84 of which came in the second half. Amanuel Dickson, Grayson Hite, Angus Herrell and Stevenson each recorded a tackle for loss.
Frank Johnson III led the Bobcats with 61 yards, and Shannon Mills gained 43.
“Those are probably two of the best backs we’ll see all year,” Spradlen said.
Ryan Bolton completed 23-of-42 for 237 yards, with Will Siaway catching eight passes for 89 yards.