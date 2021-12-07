Mason Gudger and Mikeal Pillar won’t have to wait long to suit up again.
On Saturday, the Greeneville seniors two will participate in the Rivalry Showcase All-Star football game. They’ll represent the East Tennessee team, which will face team Knoxville at Oak Ridge High School.
Kickoff from Blankenship Field is set for 7:30 p.m.
“I’ve worked four years, so it felt really good to finally see that work come to fruition and help me in the long run,” Pillar said. “It’s a great way to cap off my high school career. I get to represent Greeneville football again, not just in a game, but it’s with all of the talent in the area.”
Pillar, a three-year starter on Greeneville’s offensive line, manned the left guard position. He and the Greene Devils’ offensive line paved the way for an offense that averaged 10.1 yards per play in 2021. Greeneville rushed for 2,509 yards, averaging 7.3 per carry, and threw for 2,830. The Greene Devils’ average pass completion covered 23 yards.
For Saturday’s All-Star game, Pillar will move to right guard for team East Tennessee.
“When I took over, he’s a guy who bought into everything we were trying to do,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said of Pillar. “One of our big time senior leaders. I can depend on him, always doing the right thing … strong kid in the classroom, great role model for this program.”
Gudger, a running back, found openings early and often. He averaged 9.4 yards per carry and gained 1,621 his senior year, while scoring 30 touchdowns.
He was one of three finalists for the Tennessee Titans 4A Mr. Football Award in 2021.
“You don’t get many of him coming through the program,” Spradlen said. “It’s big for our program, just to continue to have those guys get that postseason recognition.”
Both Gudger and Pillar have scored a 28 on the ACT with 3.6 grade point averages.
Greene Devils’ receiver Jaden Stevenson-Williams, will participate in the TACA East-West All-Star game in Clarksville, which has been moved up to Thursday.
Stevenson-Williams caught 16 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns on offense, while breaking up six passes with 27 total tackles on defense.