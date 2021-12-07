NASHVILLE — Mason Gudger played for three coaches in his high school career.
But one thing that stayed the same — the Greeneville High School running back gave opposing defenses nightmares.
Announced as a Tennessee Titans Class 4A Mr. Football finalist in November, Gudger took center stage in Tuesday’s Mr. Football Award ceremony at Nissan Stadium.
”It means a lot. Good to get some recognition,” Gudger said. “You put in all the hard work for four years, and it finally pays off to get recognized as one of the top players in the state.”
Alongside Gudger stood Pearl-Cohn’s Bari'On Brown and Hardin County’s Kaydin Pope, a Mississippi State commit. Brown, who’s committed to Kentucky, ultimately took home the 4A Mr. Football award after leading P-C to an 11-2 record. The Firebirds’ only losses came to eventual 4A state champion Tullahoma.
On 173 carries, Gudger rushed for 1,621 yards and 30 touchdowns for Greeneville in 2021. He also caught 10 passes for 265 yards and four scores, helping the Greene Devils finish 12-1 and reach the 4A state quarterfinals.
“My life would be so much different without Greeneville football,” Gudger said. “My whole high school career has been focused around Greeneville football. I don’t know where I’d be right now. It’s a good community, a good support system to have.”
Gudger became Greeneville’s starting tailback his sophomore year under first-year coach Dan Hammonds. The Greene Devils reached the quarterfinal round each of the next three seasons, the latest two appearances under Eddie Spradlen.
The coaching transitions didn’t bother Gudger much. After all, both Hammonds and Spradlen had served on the staff under former coach Caine Ballard.
“I didn’t really think about it too much,” Gudger said. “We didn’t bring anyone new in to be the head coach, so it wasn’t hard. We didn’t really change anything. Still the same old Greeneville football, just a different head coach.”
And Gudger wants his legacy to carry far beyond the turf at Burley Stadium.
Not to mention, he’s sharpened his gaming skills too — particularly at Rust.
“Not a lot of people know that game but it’s fun,” he said. ”I just want people to remember me not as a football player but as a person in general. Football is just football, just a game. In the grand scheme of things, it’s not going to matter in 30 years. What matters is the way you carry yourself and the legacy you can leave behind.”