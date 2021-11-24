112421 GUDGER

Greeneville running back Mason Gudger (2) runs in the Greene Devils' season opener at Knox Central. Gudger has been announced as a Tennessee Titans 4A Mr. Football finalist.

 SUN PHOTO BY J.D. VAUGHN

Greeneville senior running back Mason Gudger has been named a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Class 4A Mr. Football award.

Tennessee Titans play-by-play announcer Mike Keith and coach Mike Vrabel revealed the three finalists for each classification via live stream on Tuesday night.

On 173 carries, Gudger rushed for 1,621 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2021. He also caught 10 passes for 265 yards and four scores, helping the Greene Devils finish 12-1 and reach the 4A state quarterfinals.

A banquet will be held at noon (ET) on Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to recognize the finalists listed below and the winner in each category. Keith will emcee the awards presentation, and a live video stream of the awards will be provided online at tennesseetitans.com.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on Nov. 4. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will also be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

"We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 37th year the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.

A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category, while a Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semifinalists, which include South Greene’s Luke Myers in Class 2A, will each receive a certificate.

DIVISION I, CLASS A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County

Cameron Miller, MAHS

Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Caden Buckles, Alcoa

Jacob Dooley, Waverly

Keaton Harig, Loudon

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn

Mason Gudger, Greeneville

Kaydin Pope, Hardin County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central

Walter Nolen III, Powell

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jordan James, Oakland

Destin Wade, Summit

Keaten Wade, Summit

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Bradford Gaines, DCA

Steele Haynes, USJ

Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS 2A

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy

Langston Patterson, CPA

Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS 3A

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II

William Riddle, McCallie

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma

George Laster, Brentwood Academy

Recommended for you