Greeneville senior running back Mason Gudger has been named a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Class 4A Mr. Football award.
Tennessee Titans play-by-play announcer Mike Keith and coach Mike Vrabel revealed the three finalists for each classification via live stream on Tuesday night.
On 173 carries, Gudger rushed for 1,621 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2021. He also caught 10 passes for 265 yards and four scores, helping the Greene Devils finish 12-1 and reach the 4A state quarterfinals.
A banquet will be held at noon (ET) on Dec. 7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to recognize the finalists listed below and the winner in each category. Keith will emcee the awards presentation, and a live video stream of the awards will be provided online at tennesseetitans.com.
Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on Nov. 4. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. The top kicker in the state, regardless of classification, will also be recognized with a Mr. Football Award.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
"We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”
This is the 37th year the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.
A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category, while a Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semifinalists, which include South Greene’s Luke Myers in Class 2A, will each receive a certificate.
DIVISION I, CLASS A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg
Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County
Cameron Miller, MAHS
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
Jacob Dooley, Waverly
Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Mason Gudger, Greeneville
Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central
Walter Nolen III, Powell
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland
Destin Wade, Summit
Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Bradford Gaines, DCA
Steele Haynes, USJ
Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS 2A
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Langston Patterson, CPA
Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS 3A
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II
William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
George Laster, Brentwood Academy