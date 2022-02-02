His game film and numbers spoke for themselves. But many coaches still overlooked Greeneville running back Mason Gudger.
On National Signing Day, though, Gudger cemented his status as an NCAA Division I football player, having signed to continue his gridiron career and studies at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
No matter how college coaches felt, Gudger just kept performing on Friday nights. He set the Greeneville football single-season scoring record with 204 points, rushing for 1,621 yards and 30 touchdowns on 173 carries.
“I just had to focus on the season, game by game, knowing I was going to get an opportunity,” Gudger said. “I knew when it came I was going to take it. Just a matter of playing the waiting game.”
Gudger, who stands 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, was a finalist for the Tennessee Titans Class 4A Mr. Football Award his senior year.
Georgetown took notice, especially Hoyas offensive coordinator Rob Spence. Through a high school football media member, Spence got in touch with Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen about Gudger.
Gudger announced his verbal commitment on Friday, just over a week after his official campus visit.
“The deciding factor for me was the team, because that’s who I’m going to be around the most,” Gudger said. “They just really made my feel I was already on the team, and I felt like I could just build some good relationships there.
“It’s a big opportunity, life changing opportunity, to be able to go to school for free and get a degree from Georgetown. It’s indescribable.”
Gudger also cited the facilities as a factor, describing them as “better than most” FCS schools.
Not only will Gudger live his Division I football dreams, but he plans to pursue a degree from the university’s McDonough School of Business. Though Gudger is undecided on his exact major, he anticipates pursuing a business finance degree.
“I want to get a job on Wall Street,” he said. “The degree was the most important thing to me.”
Gudger ended his career as the Greene Devils’ third all-time leading rusher with 4,134 yards. Greeneville won the Class 4A state title his freshman season, and Gudger helped the Greene Devils reach the 4A quarterfinals each of the following three seasons. Greeneville finished 12-1 his senior campaign, as he helped the Greene Devils reclaim the Region 1-4A crown and spend the final eight weeks of the regular season atop the Associated Press 4A poll.
“Greeneville High school to me, the football program is everything. You can’t get this anywhere else,” Gudger said. “The community is over the top. They really look forward to coming and watching you play on Friday nights and not just on the football field. If you need help in the classroom or need some extra money, they’ll help you get a job. Just the community as a whole is great.”