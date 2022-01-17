JOHNSON CITY — Members of the Tusculum University men's and women's indoor track and field teams competed on the second day of the ETSU Invitational Saturday at the Mini-Dome.
Tusculum senior Widchard Guervil was named Men's Track Athlete of the Meet after winning the 60 meters and finishing second in the 200, while earning his second NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark of the season in the 200. In women's action, Kenisha Stubbs took fourth place in the finals of the women's 60-meter hurdles.
The Pioneers will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 23 at the Flat is Fast Invitational at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
MEN'S RECAP
Guervil, who ran 6.73 in preliminaries on Friday to equal the fastest time in Division II this season, backed up his top seed in Friday's 60 prelims by winning the finals with a time of 6.74 seconds. In the 200, Guervil grabbed an NCAA provisional qualifying mark of 21.46 seconds, the second-fastest time of his career, to finish second behind Appalachian State's De'Shawn Ballard (21.32 seconds).
Other top performances in the 200 came from Jarvis Barber Jr., who finished sixth in 22.35 seconds, and Zackary Nelson, who placed ninth in 22.42 seconds. Devan Hart had his second PR of the weekend with an 11th-place finish in 22.49 seconds, with Pierre Dupuy adding a career best of 22.87 seconds for 14th place.
In the 800 meters, Kyler Hodges knocked 3 1/2 seconds off his previous career best and became just the second Pioneer to break two minutes in the event, placing sixth overall in 1:58.00.
Tusculum's 4x400 meter relay of Barber, Nelson, Xavion Bogus and David Saruni finished second in 3:21.93, less than a second behind the school record of 3:20.99 set in 2020.
WOMEN'S RECAP
Stubbs, who was seeded fifth in the 60 hurdles finals after running 9.24 seconds in prelims, matched that time in the finals to place fourth.
Destini Wilson was the Pioneers' top finisher in the 200 meters at 26.79 seconds, and placed seventh in the long jump at 5.30 meters (17 feet, 4 3/4 inches) which is tied for her third-best career mark. Javiera Ortiz was 11th in the 3000 meters in 11:14.09, the ninth-fastest time in program history and good for fourth place on the all-time performance list in the event, while Celine McNally ran 11:27.78 to move into fifth on the 3000 performance list with her 16th-place finish.
In the shot put, Shanee Angol threw a season-best 10.03 meters (32 feet, 11 inches) for eighth place and Amber Hogan tied her career best at 9.99 meters (32 feet, 9 1/2 inches) for 10th overall.
MEN'S BOWLING
Pioneers 4th
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team finished fourth at Saturday’s Southeastern Shootout. The Pioneers finished with a one-day team score of 7,058 total pins.
Tusculum’s Tyler Moore finished fifth individually with a five-game total of 1073 pins, averaging 214.6 over the day. He earned All-Tournament honors as he opened with a 247 in his first game.
Webber International won the team title with 7798, just ahead of tournament host and runner-up Emmanuel (7693). Florida State was third with 7115, followed by Tusculum, Belmont Abbey (6839), SCAD-Atlanta (6737) and Central Florida (6354).
Webber International’s Garrett Wolf captured the individual crown with 1,210 pints (242.0 avg.).
TU’s Randall Andrews was third with 936 over his five games including a 213 in his final game. Gabe Taulbee accounted 928 to finish 21st, followed by Justin Rodgers four-game score of 726, which was 40th. Jared Vermillion was 57th with a two-game total of 397, followed by Toney Franklin’s two-game score of 340. Tucker Strack (181 – 60th) and Aeron Burkhardt (161 – 61st) rounded out the TU scoring.
Tusculum will compete at the Cincinnati Collegiate Classic in Ohio next weekend.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Fall
MUNCIE, Ind. — In the first meeting between Tusculum University and Ball State University on Saturday, the Cardinals won 25-15, 25-7, 25-15.
Ball State improves to 2-0, while Tusculum falls to 0-2.
Jake Whyte led Tusculum with six kills, one more than Dane Loup. Shaphar Grant was 5-for-5 on swings. Rounding out the offensive category were Colby Landry (3), Shaun Kampshoff (2), and Deklan Wingo (1). Kampshoff handed out 16 assists, while Loup finished with a team-best six digs, Landry added five and Arthur Della Nina – in his first collegiate start – scooped a trio. Kampshoff and Grant combined for the lone block for TU.
Tusculum travels to Fort Valley State in Georgia on Friday. The Pioneers face Benedict at 2 p.m. and Fort Valley State at 6 p.m.