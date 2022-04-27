MOSHEIM — Joshi Haase has surely made several lasting memories during his year in the United States. Tuesday night might top them all.
Haase shot several times off goal, even grazing the crossbar at one point. But the West Greene junior just kept shooting, eventually finding the equalizer and the game-winner. The Buffaloes consequently shook up the District 1-A standings with a 2-1 overtime win over Chuckey-Doak at Jim Sauceman Field.
Knowing he had a physical advantage, Haase positioned himself at a favorable angle during the ninth minute of golden-goal extra time. When West Greene (5-5, 2-2 District 1-A) won the ball forward, Haase used his body to send the ball into the net and avenge Friday’s loss at Chuckey-Doak.
“I’m just happy to win,” said Haase, an exchange student from Germany. “I have one year here in the U.S., and I just love to take the experience. Scoring the final goal, that’s an experience I’m going to take home.”
Haase’s game-winner seemed fitting after he put West Greene in that position. His first goal pulled the Buffaloes even in the 62nd minute. Jonas Wick crossed to Haase, who then finished the attack for the equalizer.
West Greene hardly resembled a team which had dropped a 5-1 decision to the Black Knights (5-8, 1-2) in its previous outing. The Black Knights got their shots off, 17 on goal, but Hunter Gregg saved 16 of them.
“Our defense was pretty good this game. We were organized, and we communicated way more than in the first game (against Chuckey-Doak),” Haase said. “If you don’t communicate, they get those 50-50 balls and score those goals. That’s what I think we did better this game.”
The win also give West Greene a shot a the No. 2 seed for the District 1-A tournament, which would happen if University High defeated Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday, May 3. A two seed would give West Greene a home match for the semifinal round against No. 3 Chuckey-Doak.
If the Black Knights defeat University, they’ll clinched the top seed while goal differential will determine the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.
Wick and Joseph Rojas both took four shots on goal, Blair Shelton took three and Dani Cicero one for the Buffaloes.
“We played with urgency tonight … playing with that passion and wanting to get that out of our system was the key to winning tonight,” West Greene coach Logan Minnick said. “Jonas Wick played a heck of a game. He won so many more balls in the middle than he normally does, and Dani Cicero stepped into space and won the ball well.”
According to the final statistics, Chuckey-Doak freshman goalkeeper Levi Wirt added 17 saves to his stellar season.
Ethan Grindstaff gave Chuckey-Doak a 1-0 lead just before halftime. Marco Rojas, who completed a hat trick Friday night, crossed to the box where Grindstaff sent a straightaway shot low and past the keeper in the 35th minute.
Grindstaff nearly put the Black Knights ahead in the 73rd minute, but Gregg deflected his header just in time. The Buffaloes had two shots off in the 75th minute, and Wirt saved Shelton’s overtime free kick.
UP NEXT
Both teams play non-conference games Thursday night. West Greene hosts Northview Academy, while Chuckey-Doak travels to Gatlinburg-Pittman.