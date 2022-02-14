ELIZABETHTON — Hampton built a comfortable halftime lead, and Cadon Buckles made sure the Bulldogs kept it in the third quarter.
Buckles and three other players scored in double figures as Hampton cruised to a 78-60 win over Chuckey-Doak on Saturday to end the Black Knights’ regular season.
Buckles scored nine of his game-high 26 points in the third quarter, as Hampton’s lead reached 66-43 going to the fourth. The Bulldogs (20-7) led 25-15 after one quarter and 46-31 at the half.
Cadin Tullock tried to rally the Black Knights (15-8), who have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the District 1-2A tournament. He scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the second half. Christian Derry joined him in double figures with 18 points.
Hayden Anderson and Dillon Shelton both scored six points, with Isaiah Treadway adding four. Roberto Vazquez, Samuel Riddle and Wade Fletcher each had two points.
GIRLS HAMPTON 60 CHUCKEY-DOAK 45
Hampton distanced itself from the visitors in the fourth quarter, outscoring Chuckey-Doak 21-11 to end the regular season.
The Lady Black Knights (5-20) led 10-8 after the opening quarter but fell behind 26-22 at the break, staying within 39-34 after three.
Piper Helle scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter for Hampton (16-13), which hit three 3-pointers in the final period. Taylor Berry led a balanced scoring effort with 13 points, while Madison McClain added 12.
Tavyn Southerland hit Chuckey-Doak’s lone triple and led the team with eight points. Hayleigh Hensley scored seven, with Kennedy Brown and Hayleigh Taylor each adding six. Faith Yokley and Addison Ripley both had four. Breanna Roberts and Taliah Johnson each scored three, with Saniah Atchison and Courtnee Jones both adding two.
UP NEXT
The Lady Black Knights return home for the District 1-2A tournament play-in round. Chuckey-Doak entertains Johnson County for survival on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m.
The No. 1 seed Chuckey-Doak boys play the winner of No. 4 West Greene/No. 5 Happy Valley in Thursday’s District 1-2A semifinals. Tip-off from Daniel Boone High School is set for 6 p.m.