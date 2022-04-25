A recent slump clearly didn’t affect Brady Harkleroad’s confidence. A few minor tweaks to his swing have made a lot of difference.
Three extra-base hits made that clear, as Harkleroad helped North Greene take down South Greene 13-3 on Rebel Hill on Monday night.
Harkleroad took ball four in his first at-bat, but his second plate appearance led to a rare sight. The senior hit a deep line drive to center field and touched all four bases before South Greene could return the ball to the infield – an inside-the-park grand slam that put the visitors ahead 6-0.
“Brady’s really getting the barrel on the ball now,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “Sometimes it’s just little things you can change. You don’t want to revamp somebody’s swing halfway through the year, especially a senior. It’s really helped him, and right now he’s confident at the plate.”
Harkleroad’s one-out double kickstarted a seven-run fourth inning for the Huskies (10-8). Jeshua Crawford and Tanner Sexton both knocked RBI singles, the former then scoring on a first base error for a 9-2 lead.
And after Don Stansfield singled home two more, Harkleroad lined a two-run double to center field, building a 13-2 cushion. Harkleroad finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and his inside-the-park home run.
Seth Charlton and Adam Weir both singled twice and scored two runs for the Huskies. Stansfield drew a bases-loaded walk to break the scoreless tie, and Colton Robbins scored on a center field error to make it 2-0 with the bases loaded, setting up Harkleroad.
Damian Burns, Crawford, Sexton and Stansfield all singled once for the Huskies, who amassed 11 hits.
Sexton, meanwhile, delivered a three-hitter on the mound. He struck out four and walked two while allowing three unearned runs to collect the win.
“He’s usually steady on the mound, somebody we can count on to go out and throw strikes,” Lowe said of Sexton. “He doesn’t throw it the hardest, but he throws strikes and makes you swing the bat. If the defense will play behind him, then good things usually happen.”
The Rebels (6-15) got two runs back in the bottom of the second inning. Three straight North Greene errors loaded the bases, and Tucker Brown plated on Brendan Lisenby’s sacrifice fly. Cody Rambo’s two-out single scored another run to make it a manageable 6-2 game.
Nathan Lisenby ripped a one-out double in the bottom of the fifth before scoring on Dustin Crum’s groundout. But Sexton’s fourth strikeout ended the game by run rule.
‘They went and had fun but they stayed focused,” said Lowe, who now has 101 wins as North Greene’s baseball coach. “Something we preached after West Greene on Saturday …There were times we had runners on second and third with nobody out and we didn’t push a run in. That’s something we preach, you get runners in scoring position, you can’t have strikeouts.”
Brendan Lisenby took the loss after going 3.1 innings and striking out four, allowing eight earned runs on six hits. Hayden Hartman fanned one and gave up four earned on five hits in 1.2 innings.
Nathan Lisenby led South Greene at the plate with his 2-for-3 effort.
UP NEXT
Both teams are at home at 5 p.m. Tuesday. South Greene hosts district rival Chuckey-Doak, and the Huskies host a doubleheader against Johnson County.