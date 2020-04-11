In writing novels with a good deal of historical content, like some of mine, you end up doing a good bit of research. Usually this is a fairly pleasant process, downright fun sometimes.
Other times you run across things unpleasant to think about and even less so to include in the story you’re writing. But if it is part of what really happened, it’s hard to dodge it.
The two instances of this that stand out from my own writing experience both involve cruelty to children, and that’s something that is hard for me to handle. Yet both instances were part of history and revealed much about the character of the historical figures who performed those acts.
The first one was something done by one of the infamous “Bloody Harpe” brothers (possibly actually cousins, some historians have said). It was the murder of an infant by brutal physical violence that I’ll not describe here.
The Harpes are considered by many to be America’s first serial killers. They were violent men with no conscience, who seemed to commit murders on impulse. They were sufficiently evil that when they hid out for a time at the famous “Cave-In-Rock” cavern on the Ohio River, a cave that as early as the 1830s was home to what was labeled an “ancient colony of horse-thieves, counterfeiters and robbers,” the river pirates who used the cave as their base of operations ran them off due to their level of wickedness. And when one of the Harpes died and was buried in a cemetery, families of others in the cemetery dug up and moved their own dead kin elsewhere. Not good guys at all, these Harpes.
The other case I found hard to think about was closer to home for us here in Greene County, and involved a man said to be the first white child born in Tennessee. His name was Russell Bean, son of William and Lydia Bean, who settled near Boone’s Creek as the reputed first permanent settlers of European heritage in Tennessee.
Russell, who became a gunsmith, was a big, brutish fellow, apparently, and grew up to be a hard drinker with a bullying manner that intimidated those around him. One early historian described him as “the most perfect specimen of manhood in the whole country, without an equal for strength, activity and physical endurance, and absolutely devoid of fear.”
He was mean, though, cruelly so, and proved it when he, coming home after a two-year absence, discovered his wife taking care of a new baby he had not fathered. While drunk, he declared he would mark the infant so he could distinguish it from his own children.
There’s no light way to say what he did, and the story has been told for so long that I’ll just lay it out: He mutilated the baby by slicing off its ears.
How heartless and how drunk does a man have to be to do something so wicked? It boggles the mind.
John Allison’s “Dropped Stiches In Tennessee History” picks up the story:
Bean “was arrested and, court being in session, he was tried and convicted of this act of inhuman cruelty, and sentenced, in addition to other punishment, to be branded in the palm of the hand. This was done; whereupon he immediately bit out of his hand the part containing the brand, and spat it upon the ground.
“He was also imprisoned, but soon escaped from jail, and was allowed to remain at large, for the reason that the officers were afraid of him. His wife soon got a divorce from him; but he was determined to kill Allen, and it was known that on several occasions he had secretly watched for him. Failing to get a chance at Allen, who was really in hiding, Bean sought a difficulty with Allen’s brother, whom he assaulted and beat unmercifully.”
I must admit that I’ve always been a little skeptical about the whole business of biting the brand off his hand. In one of my novels I have a character, based upon Bean, doing something similar, but he uses a knife to cut out the brand – difficult enough, certainly, but to me more believable than biting flesh off one’s own hand.
Bean was indicted for his attack on the brother of his wife’s alleged lover, but when it was time for him to go to court in Jonesborough before Judge Andrew Jackson, future president, Bean defied anyone to force him to do so and sat in the doorway of his house, armed and waiting for somebody to try.
The story has it that, when Jackson was told of Bean’s defiance, he ordered the local sheriff to “summon” pretty much every man in the vicinity to go bring Bean in. To which the sheriff basically gave a reply the equivalent of “Alrighty, then, Judge, I’m summoning you to do it!”
Jackson is said to have risen, declared that “By the Eternal,” he would indeed bring Bean in, and headed for the Bean home to do so.
In Allison’s words: “He found Bean sitting in his door, as described by the officers. Jackson approached, pistol in hand, followed by the crowd at a respectful distance. When he got within shooting distance, Bean arose, called out, ‘I’ll surrender to you, Mr. Devil!’ and laid down his arms. Jackson took him to the court room, where he was tried and fined heavily.”
Even apart from the biting-the-brand business, the story of the Bean/Jackson encounter has the feel of an at least partially embellished and enhanced tale, in my opinion. I’m betting it is true in its broad strokes but perhaps polished up in some details as the years went by. I’m no historian, though, so that is purely a visceral judgment on my part.
It just feels like one of those frontier tough guy stories people are prone to exaggerate for effect.
The epilogue to the story as told by Allison is that the mother of the baby Bean had mutilated divorced him, married somebody else, and moved with her new husband to Knoxville. The baby Bean had treated so cruelly died.
Allison records that Bean himself went to Knoxville sometime later, and there he and Jackson made their peace, and Jackson supposedly “brought about a reconciliation between (Bean) and his former wife. They were remarried and lived happily until the death of Bean.”
The story would be more satisfying if it ended with Bean being treated by someone as badly as he’d treated his wife’s child, but it appears that isn’t how things happened. And to their credit, Bean’s descendants have not, to my knowledge, perpetuated Russell Bean’s cruel streak, and I have heard that the Bean family has been involved, at some level, in almost every major event in American history.