DANVILLE, Va. — Greeneville Flyboys starting pitcher Conner Harris tossed four solid innings in an 8-3 Appalachian League win over the Danville Otterbots on Friday night.
Harris gave up five hits, two runs, walked none and struck out three.
Derrick Rabb followed Harris with a hitless, scoreless inning of relief to pick up the win. He walked one and struck out one.
John Day held Danville hitless and scoreless in the sixth. He walked two.
Cal Lambert worked the seventh and eighth innings. He gave up a hit, a run, walked three and struck out one.
Mason Turner pitched a perfect ninth.
Greenville grabbed a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
Jonathan Hogart was 2-for-4 with three RBI for the Flyboys, while Homer Bush Jr. was 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
Kyle Karros and Eddie Micheletti each had a double and an RBI.
Greeneville is now 20-12-1 and remains atop the Appy League’s West Division standings. Danville falls to 16-18.
The Flyboys will play at Princeton at 7 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. They return home on Tuesday to host the Bristol State Liners at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Park.