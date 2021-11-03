COHUTTA, Ga. — Hunter Hartman and the Walters State golf team made the most of their final tournament of the fall season on Tuesday afternoon in the second round of the Eagle Invitational.
Hartman entered the day in a tie for fourth place. But the South Greene graduate shot a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday to take home first place with a tournament score of 1-over, Hartman’s first collegiate tournament win.
The team, meanwhile, overcame a three-shot deficit and tied Cleveland State at 24-over for first place. Both teams went to a playoff and on the third hole the Senators finally out-lasted Cleveland State for the win.
It was the team’s first win of the fall season as they shot a 9-over on Tuesday, bettering their first round score by six shots.
Hartman started on hole six and knocked home a birdie to start. Hartman would go on to birdie three holes on the back nine, 12,14 and 15, before finishing the round off with birdies on two and five.
He won the tournament by one shot.
Along with Hartman’s performance, Sawyer Spoone had a ninth-place finish after shooting a 76 in round two. Spoone birdied holes one, seven and 14 in the round.
Nate Vaughan was the next finisher for Walters State with a tie for 12th-place. Vaughan shot a 76 on Tuesday as he had birdies on two and 10.
Rounding out the tournament for Walters State was Chad Homan in 15th-place and Justin Cowden with a tie for 21st. Homan shot a 74 on Tuesday with birdies on two, five and 15 while Cowden shot a 78 with birdies on 12 and 15.