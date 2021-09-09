Make no mistake, South Greene goes as senior quarterback Luke Myers goes.
But Myers, a 2A Mr. Football finalist last year, can’t do anything until Trevor Heater snaps the ball to him.
On Friday, the senior center-quarterback tandem suits up in what Heater described as his favorite game — the Battle of the Milk Can. It’s a game he’s yet to lose, as South Greene’s three-game series winning streak began his freshman year. And he has every intention to finish his high school career undefeated in the rivalry.
“It’s a big game every year, always exciting,” Heater said. “Ever since middle school, we and Mosheim haven’t gotten along. We’ve switched coaches the last couple of years, too.”
Indeed, Heater and his upperclassmen teammates have played for both head coaches. Former Rebels coach Scotty Verran has been on the Buffaloes’ sideline since 2020. And that move came just weeks after former West Greene coach Joe Case joined Shawn Jones’ staff on Rebel Hill.
As for Heater, the 5-foot-11, 275-pound lineman has been reeling in honors since his freshman campaign when he earned Second Team All-Conference accolades as a defensive end.
His sophomore and junior years, Heater was named to the All Region 1-2A First Team. In addition to defensive end, Heater played tight end as a sophomore before transitioning to the offensive line in 2020.
Heater began his junior year as an offensive guard before moving to his current center position. Coincidentally, the change came after the Rebels’ 28-21 win at West Greene.
Timing had been an issue for South Greene early in the season, but not once Heater started directing the offensive line.
“It was hard moving (to center) at first because I hadn’t really repped it that much,” Heater said. “I would say center is probably the hardest position on the football field because you’ve got to block and you’ve got to snap.”
FAMILY CONNECTIONS
Trevor isn’t the first Heater to play in the Battle of the Milk Can. His older brother Ethan went 3-1 in the series from 2016-19.
Like Trevor, Ethan Heater helped anchor the Rebels’ offensive line for then-senior quarterback Levi Myers, Luke’s older brother.
“Ethan just taught me how to be a great football player,” Trevor said. “He’s probably one of the greatest football players I’ve ever seen in my life. He taught me a lot.”
Heater added some muscle mass during the offseason while also working to improve his strength and quickness, hoping to guide the Rebels even deeper into the 2A playoffs. South Greene reached the 2A quarterfinals with a program-best 12-1 record last fall.
Aside from a playoff atmosphere, Heater can’t think of a football environment he’d favor over the Battle of the Milk Can on Rebel Hill.
“It’s just surreal getting to stand in front of everybody in the county,” he said. “I’ve seen my brother come through here. I’ve grown up around here watching all the people before me come play … the fans, how much they get into it and how much everyone around our community just enjoys our football team. It’s amazing.”