The YMCA Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic was held May 6 at Link Hills Country Club with the Heritage Community Bank team winning this year’s event with a score of 57 and a scorecard playoff over the Radio of Greeneville team.
Pictured with Sandy Pruitt (YMCA) is Joe Gonzalez (Heritage Community Bank). Not pictured from the bank are Justin Burns, Tim Thompson and Eric Idell.
Other contest winners included Spencer Smith (longest drive) and Donnie Adkins (longest putt). There was a four-way tie in the putting contest between Eric Humbert, Bill Nuss, Pat Johnson and Tim Shelton. Closest to the pin winners were Jared Daugherty (#3), Mike Gosnell (#6), Greg Cannon (#14) and Randy Tilson (#16).
A special thanks to Forward Air as the Title Sponsor for this event, along with other Major Sponsors – American Greetings, Andrew Johnson Bank, Jostens, Leonard Associates, Marsh Petroleum, and Farm Bureau Insurance, Tennessee.
All proceeds from the Max Douthat Memorial Golf Classic directly benefit the Greene County YMCA for projects to improve the quality of programs and services that positively impact the children of Greeneville and Greene County.
“We appreciate the support of our many sponsors for this event, the golf participants and those that provide items for the goody bags, door prizes and the auction,” stated YMCA Executive Director Mike Hollowell. “Because of this tremendous support, over $400,000 has been raised during our seventeen-year partnership with the Douthat family, and many outstanding projects in support of our youth have been accomplished as a result of the tournaments success.”