Herkimer College of New York and Dallas County-Eastfield of Texas have advanced to the finals of the winner’s bracket in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division III World Series being staged at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park.
Following a full weekend of action in the eight-team World Series, only Herkimer and Eastfield have advanced unscathed and will play Monday night at 7 p.m. The winner of that one will advance to Wednesday’s championship game and await their opponent to come out of the loser’s bracket.
The tournament will resume today at noon with an elimination game between St. Cloud Tech (MN) vs. Oakton (ILL), and another elimination game at 3:30 between Northern Essex (MA) and Caldwell Tech (NC). That will lead up to the 7 p.m. contest between Herkimer and Eastfield.
Tickets are $10. The World Series is being staged in Greeneville again this year as a project of the Sports Council of the Greene County Partnership.
DALLAS-EASTFIELD BEATS TOP SEED
Caldwell Community Tech of North Carolina, the top-seed for this year’s event, fell to Dallas-Eastfield 6-3 Sunday night in the final game of the day.
A four-run eighth inning proved to be the difference for the Harvester Bees of Eastfield, who carried a slender 2-1 advantage into the affair at that point.
Caldwell battled back in the home half of the eighth to close it to 6-3, but Eastfield held off the Cobras in the ninth, allowing a couple of base runners with one out but ending the contest with a double play.
Eastfield got two runs in the top of the second thanks to a pair of bases loaded walks. The 2-0 score stood until the fifth when Caldwell got a run back thanks to an RBI single by Breon Ishmael.
That 2-1 score stood until the Texas team got a rally going in the eighth, started by a solo homer to left-center by Jayden Morgan. Emilio Trevino had an RBI double, and Khalon Clayton smacked a two-run single up the middle.
Caldwell tried to keep pace in the bottom of the inning and did plate a pair to cut the gap to 6-3. Cole Hales had an RBI triple and then later scored on a wild pitch to close the gap to 6-3.
Hunter O’Shea had three hits to spark Eastfield’s (46-10-1) 13-hit attack. Zane Leonard got the pitching win, going five innings and allowing one run. Stephen Pena picked up the save, hurling the final four frames.
Jacob Bebber, Ishmael and Michael Logan each collected a pair of hits for Caldwell (47-8).
HERKIMER WINS THRILLER
The first winner’s bracket game Sunday night was a thriller, with Herkimer College (NY) taking down Oakton in a walk-off, 9-8 nail-biter.
Herkimer led the game 5-0 through five frames before Oakton began a comeback and finally got into an 8-8 tie by scoring a run in the top of the ninth.
But the Generals were able to manufacture a run in the bottom of the final inning to get away with a win. Mike Gunning walked with one out. Oakton got a popup for the second out, but then Gunning made it to second on a wild pitch. Oakton intentionally walked Ty Gallagher, who already had a home run in the game which came in the second inning.
Ethan Duda came through with an infield single which allowed Gunning to score the winning run in the contest.
Duda, Chance Checca and Kyle Caccamise each had two hits for Herkimer, who moves to the winner’s bracket finals on Monday night at 7:00.
Oakton fell to the loser’s bracket where they will play St. Cloud Tech on Monday at noon in an elimination game. Andrew Smart and Brandon Matias each knocked in two runs with two hits for the Owls.
GLOUCESTER ELIMINATED
The tournament’s No. 2 seed, Rowan College-Gloucester, became the first of the eight teams to be eliminated, taking a 4-3 setback to Northern Essex on Sunday morning in a loser’s bracket game.
The Knights of Northern Essex (MA) held a 4-0 lead after six innings before starting and winning pitcher Todd Tringale ran into some problems in the eighth when he allowed Gloucester three runs to close to 4-3. Relief pitcher Alex Sweeney came on to get the Knights out of a jam, and he and Tyler McDonald, who earned a save, teamed up to retire the Roadrunners with any damage in the ninth.
The winners managed only six hits in the game, including a double by Logan Burill. The Roadrunners slapped out a dozen base hits, but they left 14 runners stranded on the bases during the contest. Felix Diaz accounted for three hits, including a double, while Mitchell Balint also had three safeties.
Northern Essex advances in the loser’s bracket on Monday with a 42-3 record, while the Roadrunners head home to New Jersey with a season mark of 44-9.
NIAGARA OUSTED
In another elimination game Sunday, No. 8 seec St. Cloud Tech (MN) ousted Niagara County (NY) 6-3 and sent Niagara home from the World Series.
The Cyclones got all six of their runs in the top of the third inning, then turned things over to the solid pitching of Grady Fuchs, who went eight innings and allowed only one earned run.
Dylan Haskamp and Austiin Kantola each knocked in two runs with singles in the big third inning rally by St. Cloud. Kantola led the bats in the game with two hits for the victors.
Niagara was led by Vincent Stutz with two base hits. The Thunderwolves got a solo run in the fourth and tacked on a single run in the eighth and another in the ninth, but the Cyclones put out the fire in the final inning before any more damage was done.
St. Cloud advances with a 25-12 record while Niagara is finished with a season mark of 49-11.
SATURDAY’S FIRST ROUND
GENERALS BLANK NORTHERN ESSEX
In the tournament lid-lifter Saturday morning, No. 6 seed Herkimer Community College (NY) got a standout pitching performance from Greg Farone, who twirled a complete game two-hitter as the Generals blanked No. 3 seed Northern Essex (MA) 10-0.
The Generals erupted for six runs in the second inning to take the big lead and never looked back as Farone struck out 15 batters and walked only three while allowing two singles in the seven-inning affair.
The six-run second was highlighted by a two-run hit by Salvatore Carricato while a costly error accounted for three more runs. The Generals tacked on three more runs in the third with Mike Gunning knocking in two runs with a double. Chance Checca belted a solo home run in the seventh that opened the spread to 10 runs.
Kyle Caccamise had three hits to lead the winners’ 11-hit attack. Herkimer improves to 38-7 on the year while Northern Essex drops to 41-3.
OAKTON TOPPLES GLOUCESTER
The Oakton Owls (Ill.), seeded No 7 in the field, knocked off No. 2 seed Rowan College-Gloucester (NJ) 5-2.
Oakton’s Kyle Moore went the distance to get the pitching victory, hurling nine innings with three strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. He allowed nine hits.
Oakton rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth to snap a scoreless pitching duel between Moore and Gloucester’s Angel Cespedas. Brendan Holloway’s two-run single was the big blow for the Owls, while another run was plated via a throwing error by the Roadrunners.
The Owls made it 4-0 with a run in the seventh on Andrew Smart’s sacrifice fly.
But the Roadrunners made things interesting by plating a pair of runs in the home half of the eighth to close to 4-2. Shawn Dougherty and Greg Cristino each came through with groundouts that accounted for RBIs.
Oakton came right back in the top of the ninth to get one of those runs back when Jack Dupuis laid down a bunt that brought home a teammate.
Holloway’s three hits led the Owls. Mitchell Balint accounted for three hits for Gloucester.
CALDWELL WINS IN WALK-OFF
Caldwell Tech Community College (NC), the No. 1 seed in this year’s World Series, got a walk-off hit from Jacob Bebber in the bottom of the ninth to give the Cobras an exciting 3-2 win over No. 8 seed St. Cloud Tech (MN).
Seth Willis (13-2 on the year) got the mound win in going the distance, striking out seven while walking two in 113 pitches. St. Cloud’s Christian Lessman pitched into the ninth before turning things over to Carson Geislinger, who suffered the tough pitching loss.
Caldwell scored a run in the first inning on a RBI single by Breon Ishmael. St. Cloud came up with two runs in the top of the second to grab a 2-1 lead. Dylan Haskamp smashed a two-run homer.
Caldwell tied it in the bottom of the fourth on a sac fly by Mason Lyda.
Both pitchers buckled down and kept zeros on the scoreboard until Caldwell got the win in the ninth. With two out Cole Hales reached on a walk. Steven Smith followed with a double to center that put runners on second and third. Bebber then closed things out with the base hit to right that scored Hales with the game-winner.
Caldwell, 47-7 on the year, got two hits each from Smith and Bebber. Austin Kantola had two hits for St. Cloud (24-12).
BEES HAMMER NIAGARA
The Dallas College-Eastfield Harvester Bees (TX) hammered Niagara County (NY) 11-5 in the Saturday night finale at Pioneer Park.
The game was tight through seven innings. The Bees scored three in the second before Niagara tied it with three in the third. A solo run by Eastfield in the sixth put the Bees up 4-3, then each team plated two runs apiece in the seventh to head into the eighth with the Bees up 6-5.
A five-run uprising by Eastfield then put the game away. The big blows were RBI hits from Emilio Trevino and Jayden Morgan, and a two-run single by Chris Dickens.
Dickens (12-2) got the mound win, going six innings, with Nathan McKissick picking up a save. Trevino collected three hits for the winners and Dickens had three RBIs in the game.
Niagara (49-10) got three hits each from Chris Tani and Andrew Fairbrother.