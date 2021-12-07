If Monday previewed a future Region 1-2A tournament matchup, brace yourselves.
South Greene fought back after a slow start but came up short Monday night, dropping a 65-61 decision to Gatlinburg-Pittman.
The Lady Rebels (3-6) trailed by as many as 11 in the first half before Emma Cutshall closed the gap with two 3-pointers. Madison Hensley’s first triple, coming from half court as the first half expired, pulled South Greene even 31-31.
A Maddy Newman layup with 3:03 to play gave Gatlinburg-Pittman (7-1) a 59-48 lead. The Lady Rebels responded with seven straight points and twice closed the gap to two, 61-59 and 63-61, but couldn’t pull even again as Gatlinburg-Pittman hit all 10 of its free throws in the fourth quarter.
Addison Williams led the Lady Rebels with 17 points and Hailey Brooks had 15. Both players scored three baskets in the second quarter to help South Greene rally. Cutshall added five foul shots in the fourth quarter and finished with 11.
Amelia Mullins scored nine points to match Hensley, who hit from deep three times.
Leah Stinnett scored 20 and Newman had 19 to lead Gatlinburg-Pittman. Newman hit five baskets in the third quarter and scored 16 of her points after halftime.
The Lady Highlanders missed only one free throw in the second half and finished 12-of-21 at the charity stripe. South Greene started 3-of-11 at the foul line but hit nine of its last 10.
SG 7 24 12 18 — 61
G-P 18 13 20 14 — 65
SG (61): Addison Williams 17, Hailey Brooks 15, Emma Cutshall 11, Madison Hensley 9, Amelia Mullins 9.
G-P (65): Leah Stinnett 20, Maddy Newman 19, Kayle Yates 12, Steffani Johnson 6, Molly McCarter 6, Lily Stinnett 2.
3-pointers: Madison Hensley 3, Emma Cutshall 2, Steffani Johnson 2, Leah Stinnett 2, Kayle Yates 2, Hailey Brooks, Amelia Mullins.
BOYS GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 66 SOUTH GREENE 44
Ty Glasper set the tone in the first quarter, scoring all but five of his team’s points to ignite Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Glasper hit two 3-pointers after an and-one, scoring 13 points in the opening quarter and hitting two triples in the second. He finished with a game-high 27 points.
Carlos Orr joined him in double figures with 12 points, hitting three baskets in the second quarter. Houston Byrd hit two first-half triples, as Gatlinburg-Pittman (5-1) led 36-25 at the break and 53-35 after three quarters.
T.J. Buckner led South Greene’s balanced scoring effort with nine points, all in the second half. Nine Rebels scored.
Clint Lamb scored all eight of his points in the first half, Cooper Kelley added seven and Conner Marshall six.
South Greene (2-6) closed the gap to five in the first half but couldn’t get any closer as the Highlanders capitalized on their size advantage for second-chance points.
Woody Hixson hit the Rebels’ lone 3-pointer in the second quarter.
SG 10 15 10 9 — 44
G-P 18 18 17 13 — 66
SG (44): T.J. Buckner 9, Clint Lamb 8, Cooper Kelley 7, Conner Marshall 6, Woody Hixson 5, Hayden Hartman 3, Hayden Birdwell 2, Chandler Fillers 2, Andrew Thornburg 2.
G-P (66): Ty Glasper 27, Carlos Orr 12, Houston Byrd 6, Jackson DeSear 5, Cain Richardson 5, Lucas Erozan 3, Grady Branton 2, Seth Sutton 2, Wade Whaley 2, Whittman Whaley 2.
3-pointers: Ty Glasper 4, Houston Byrd 2, Jackson DeSear, Woody Hixson.
UP NEXT
South Greene travels to former district rival Grainger on Tuesday.