ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Dominic Barron Holden has been named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week.
Holden captured his first collegiate individual title by winning the Matt Dyas Invitational this week in Douglasville, Georgia. Holden posted a 54-hole score of 212 (-1) to claim medalist honors by one stroke thanks to his 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the tournament.
The Pioneers won their second team title of the fall season by shooting 876 and winning by one shot over tournament host West Georgia.
Holden, a sophomore from Kendal, England, has recorded six top-20 finishes including three-times in the top-five.
His 212 is the third-lowest 54-hole score in school history.
During the fall campaign, Tusculum finished third or better in four of its five tournaments.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Columbus State 5 Pioneers 0
Ninth-ranked Columbus State University defeated Tusculum University in a non-conference match Wednesday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
The Cougars (15-1-1) outshot the Pioneers (3-13-0) by a 27-5 margin and had five goal scorers in the match. Vanessa Aviles finished with a goal and an assist for Columbus State, which led 3-0 at halftime before tacking on a pair of goals in the second half.
Columbus State had 14 shots on goal, while Tusculum’s lone shot on target came on a free kick from Yvette Raaijen with just over a minute left in regulation. Tusculum starting keeper Brooklynn Hudgins made four saves in the opening half, with Emma Harriman making five stops in the second half.
Tusculum will host its second straight nationally-ranked opponent at 2 p.m. Saturday as eighth-ranked Catawba (13-0-2, 8-0-1 SAC) visits Pioneer Field.
The Indians can clinch at least a share of the SAC title with a victory, while the Pioneers will be celebrating Senior Day and will recognize seven seniors prior to kickoff.