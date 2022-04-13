CHUCKEY — The Tusculum University men’s golf team finished sixth at the South Atlantic Conference Championship. The three-day, 54-hole tournament was held at the par-72, 6,860-yard Graysburg Hills Golf Course and hosted by Tusculum.
The Pioneers shot a school 54-hole record score of 865 (+1) including 285 (-3) in Tuesday’s final round. TU’s Dominic Barron Holden posted a seven-under par total 209 to tie for sixth place and earn a spot on the SAC All-Tournament Team.
Queens University of Charlotte led wire-to-wire and carded a tournament record 837 (-27) and won by a dozen shots over runner-up Newberry who finished with 849 (-15) including a 278 (-10) on Tuesday. The Royals claim their second SAC Championship and first since 2016.
Limestone’s Pontus Samuelsson captured medalist honors by defeating Queens’ Drake Wilcox in a playoff. Both Samuelsson and Wilcox finished with tournament totals of 202 (-14). The two started the playoff on the par-3 No. 8 hole. Wilcox put his tee shot in the water, while Samuelsson stuck his shot on the green, 15-feet away from the pin. Wilcox would double-bogey the hole, while Samuelsson left the green with a two-putt par to claim the individual medal.
Defending champion Lincoln Memorial (No. 3 in NCAA II) finished third in the tournament with 850 (-14), while Limestone (No. 14 in NCAA II) posted a team score of 852 (-12). Carson-Newman, the second-ranked team in the nation, posted the low round of the day with 277 (-11) to record a tournament total 853 and finish fifth.
Tusculum and Coker tied for sixth place with 865 (+1), followed by Lenoir-Rhyne (870), Anderson (879), Wingate (895), Catawba (897), UVA Wise (923) and Mars Hill (968).
The TU duo of Thomas Kollberg and Liam Hermansson both finished with three-day scores of 220 and tied for 26th place. Liam van Deventer shot a two-under par 70 on Tuesday and finished the tournament with 221 (T32nd). Nicholas Marchese carded a 54-hole total 225 and tied for 43rd place.