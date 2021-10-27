DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Tusculum’s Dominic Barron Holden shot a 54-hole score of 212 (-1) to capture medalist honors in leading the Pioneers to the team title at the Matt Dyas Invitational. The two-day, 54-hole tournament was held at West Pines Golf Club.
Tusculum finished with a three-round total 876 to win by one stroke over tournament host West Georgia (877).
Holden posted a final round 72 and birdied the 18th hole with a 20-foot putt to win by a single shot over runner-up Austin Fulton of West Georgia (70-70-73=213). Holden finished three shots clear of TU teammate Nicholas Marchese (69-71-75=215).
Holden’s 72 matched the lowest score in the final round as he won his first collegiate individual title. His 54-hole score is tied for the third-lowest in program history while Marchese’s 215 is tied for seventh in the TU record book. Both Holden and Marchese were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Missouri Southern finished third with 883 as the Bears carded the lowest team score on Tuesday with 297. Montevallo was fourth with 886, followed by Newberry (891), Spring Hill (903), Emmanuel (912), Miles (914), Southern Wesleyan (915), North Greenville (927) and Georgia Military College (950).
TU’s Riley Brown tied for 26th place with 76-71-79=226, while the duo of Liam van Deventer (75-75-78=228) and Liam Hermansson (78-76-74=228) finished 33rd.
Tusculum wraps up a successful fall season as the Pioneers won two tournaments and finished in the top three in four of their five events. TU returns to action Feb. 14-15 at the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate in St. Augustine, Fla.
WOMEN Pioneers 8th
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Tusculum University women’s golf team finished eighth at the Flagler Fall Slam, which was held this week at the par-72, 6,062-yard Marsh Creek Country Club.
The Pioneers climbed two spots up the leaderboard with a final round 312 to finish with 632 in the 18-team tournament field.
Limestone rallied to repeat as Fall Slam champions as the Saints posted a 601, three shots ahead of Anderson (604).
The TU trio of Hannah Brown, Nilubol Panno and Sofie Lorentzen finished tied for 28th with 36-hole total 157. Lorentzen carded a season-best 74 in Tuesday’s final round as she moved 27 positions up the scoreboard. Her 74 (+2) was tied for the seventh-lowest final round score in the 99-player field on Tuesday.
Brown and Panno posted identical scores of 77-80 for their 157. TU senior Olivia Cunningham moved up 12 spots with 83-78=161 to finish 43rd. Senior teammate Jacque Butler finished 70th with 84-86=170.
TU returns to St. Augustine Feb. 14-15 for the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate at The Golf Club at Hampton.