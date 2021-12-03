Holston United Methodist Home for Children is “home for the holidays” for about 60 boys and girls who are surrounded by a family of staff, students, and volunteers who deeply care for them. They will enjoy delicious meals and participate in the timeless traditions that make the holidays special. And, most importantly, they will hear about Jesus Christ and His great love for each of them, a release says.
The season opened on Nov. 23 with the annual Turkey Bowl, a flag football game between the staff and students. In addition to preparing for the Turkey Bowl, staff and students at Holston Home have spent countless hours turning the campus into a winter wonderland.
“We want this Christmas to be special for each and every one of them as we create a home that celebrates God’s amazing gift of grace and hope in His Son, Jesus,” said Bradley Williams, president of Holston Home, in the release.
Friday evening after Thanksgiving, students and staff gathered to watch as Christmas lights were turned on and transformed the campus.
“It’s not about lighting up our buildings,” said Williams. “At Holston Home our greatest hope is to shine the light of Jesus on the lives of those we serve and the community that loves us so well.”
HHC invites the community to share that light this Christmas by joining in a Christmas celebration.
On Dec. 14 the campus will be open to the community from 6–8 p.m. All are invited to take part in the Christmas festivities, including music, lights, kid’s craft activities, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, and face painting. All activities are free.
Enter the campus at the Holston Drive entrance. Drive slowly to enjoy the lights and follow the signs to The Rock.
Guests are invited inside to visit Santa and enjoy light refreshments. For more details about the event contact Susan Bernier at 423-787-8753.