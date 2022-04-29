An admitted homebody, Greeneville basketball standout Reid Satterfield won't venture far to play his college career.
On Friday, Satterfield signed with the Tusculum University Pioneers, the first program to make an offer to him during the recruiting process.
"Being so close to home was a big thing for me," Satterfield said. "And the way Tusculum plays, they shoot a lot of 3-pointers and that's a specialty for me. I feel like I'll just fit into their style of play."
Satterfield is the first Greene County player to sign to play men's basketball at Tusculum since Greeneville's Dylan DeBusk in 2017. Greeneville's Jimmy Boone is the last player from Greene County to letter for the Pioneers (2006-2010).
"Signing Reid is huge," said Tusculum coach J.T. Burton. "One of the aspects we have been working hard on at Tusculum is building our brand across the area of East Tennessee. Signing a player that grew up and has played in our own backyard his whole life is tremendous for our program and for our community.
"We hope to see more fans in Pioneer Arena this season with our efforts in recruiting locally."
Satterfield helped Greeneville to a 31-6 record and its second straight state championship this season (3A in 2022, 2A in 2021).
In the Greene Devils' 77-48 win over Jackson South Side in this year's state title game at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Satterfield knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points.
Overall this season, Satterfield shot 44.8 percent from 3-point range, averaging 3.1 triples and 16.7 points a game. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals.
Satterfield and fellow senior Ja'Kobi Gillespie, a Belmont University signee, are the only two Greeneville players to surpass 2,000 career points.
"Reid is what we call a 'no-brainer' in our business," Burton said. "He is a tremendous kid in the classroom and in our community. He wants to win, and we’ve watched him play numerous times throughout his career and he always elevates to the level of competition. He has all the qualities you want in a player and a student. That type of character wins you championships at this level."
Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey thinks Tusculum and Satterfield are a perfect match.
"I'm excited about Reid having the opportunity to play at Tusculum for coach Burton," Woolsey said. "Tusculum is a fun brand of basketball to watch and I think Reid will fit in well in their system. He's a great player. He's a winner.
"The way he and Kobi played off each other ... Reid really enjoyed the success of others. If you go back and watch game films, he probably led us in high-fives. He really celebrated the success of his teammates."
Like most high school players with size, the 6-foot-4 Satterfield played both shooting guard and forward at Greeneville. At Tusculum, though, he projects to be mostly a shooting guard.
"A lot of what or where Reid plays will be predicated on how he defends. If I had to guess, I’d say shooting guard, but we’ll see," Burton said. "With the way he can shoot, we always want his eyes on the rim. This will elevate his game by not only creating more shot opportunities, but his court vision and passing as well.
"Shooters at our level draw a lot of attention from the defense, therefore Reid’s ability to face-up will hopefully lead to assists as well as scoring opportunities."
Said Woolsey, "Reid is such a great shooter. Him being able to spot up while others are penetrating is going to be phenomenal for him and Tusculum. He's always been a great shooter, but this year everybody knew who he was, everybody was trying to shut him down and he still shot just under 45 percent from 3."
Burton calls Tusculum's conference – the South Atlantic Conference – one of the toughest in NCAA Division II with the transition from high school not being easy. But like Satterfield's ability to shoot the 3 landed him on varsity as a freshman at Greeneville, his shooting ability could lead to early playing time for the Pioneers.
"Defense is key and all of our players know, if you defend, you play. But the game has changed, three points is more than two," Burton said. "... Reid knows how to take and make 3s. He's a knockdown shooter. His ability to shoot the ball from deep will stretch the floor for us offensively and that ability alone gives him a chance to compete right away."
Satterfield, who plans to study business management at Tusculum, says he'll always carry what he and his Greeneville teammates and coaches accomplished with him.
"I had a goal for one state championship and we ended up winning two, so that makes my time at Greeneville twice as special," he said. "Being able to play my freshman year, I got to learn a lot. From there, everything has kind of been a stepping stone that has helped me get to where I am today."