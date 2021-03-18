SALISBURY, N.C. — Tusculum University softball took both games of the series over Catawba by scores of 5-1, fueled by a pair of three-run home runs by Chloe Freischmidt.
Julie Huebner also collected her 200th win as a coach, all at Tusculum.
Tusculum (8-8, 2-2 SAC) will host Coker in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Game 1
Tusculum 5, Catawba 1
Emily Sappington (3-2) struck out seven and did not allow a run over the final six innings, while a first-inning homer by Freischmidt powered the TU offense.
Anna Alloway led off the contest with an infield single, followed by Alexis Grampp’s single. Then with two out, Freischmidt launched a pitch over the left field wall.
Game 2
Tusculum 5, Catawba 1
Freischmidt added another three-run homer and had four of the team’s five RBI. Kaitlyn Pickens picked up her second win behind four strikeouts and no walks.
BASEBALL Pioneers In Poll
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Tusculum University baseball team is ranked 22nd in the country according to this week’s National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II Poll.
The Pioneers received 73 points and are one of two South Atlantic Conference listed in this week’s poll along with 12th-ranked Catawba.
Angelo State remains the top-ranked team in the NCBWA poll with 470 points and 14 first place votes. Tampa is second with 441 points and two first place nods, while Missouri Southern is third with 416 points and three first place votes. North Greenville is fourth, followed by Colorado Mesa, Lindenwood, Lee, Azusa Pacific, Central Missouri and West Texas A&M to comprise the top-10.
Southern New Hampshire is 11th, followed by Catawba, Illinois-Springfield, Northwest Nazarene, Mount Olive, Seton Hill, Augustana, MSU Denver, Northwood, Florida Southern, Tusculum, Franklin Pierce, UT Tyler and Bloomsburg.
Tusculum jumped to one spot and is fourth in this week’s NCBWA Southeast Region Poll.
Tusculum (14-3, 10-2 SAC) remains atop the SAC standings. The Pioneers will play doubleheaders at Lincoln Memorial at 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Fall
BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Abbey Crusaders defeated Tusculum 25-23, 25-12, 25-16 on Wednesday night.
The Crusaders improve to 8-5, while Tusculum drops to 1-9.
Caleb Slater led Tusculum with seven kills. Dane Loup, Tom Kait and Shaphar Grant landed four kills apiece.
Tusculum travels to Lincoln Memorial at 2 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Blank Mars Hill
MARS HILL, N.C. — The Tusculum University men’s tennis team won its seventh straight match with a 7-0 victory at Mars Hill University in South Atlantic Conference play Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers (7-1, 3-0 SAC) swept singles from the Lions (2-7, 1-6 SAC) to remain in a tie for first place in the conference with Wingate. Tusculum’s seven straight victories have all come on the road, and includes a 4-3 exhibition win over UNC Asheville on Feb. 25, and is the longest win streak for the Pioneers since opening the 2015-16 season with 15 consecutive victories.
In doubles, Leon Huck and Nemanja Subanovic held on for a 7-6 win at flight one over Rodrigo Ramos and Marcos Martinez, and Dmitry Bezborodov teamed with Frank Bonacia for a 6-1 victory at flight two over Faris Hadzisadikovic and Youssef Ardouni.
In singles, Bezborodov beat Ramos 6-3, 6-1 at flight one, Subanovic won 6-1, 6-0 at flight two over Hadzisadikovic, and Bonacia downed Martinez 6-3, 6-4 at flight three. At flight four, Huck was a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Leo Bernardes, while Manuel Guedes de Almeida won 6-2, 6-1 at flight five over Ardouni and Kenta Kondou bested Tom Farman 8-3 in a pro set at flight six.
Tusculum will face 13th-ranked Queens at noon Saturday in Charlotte.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Sweep
MARS HILL, N.C. — Tusculum University remained undefeated in South Atlantic Conference play as the Pioneers swept Mars Hill 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers (6-2, 3-0 SAC) did not lose a set in singles against the Lions (1-8, 0-7 SAC) in winning their fifth straight match overall, all on the road.
In doubles, the tandem of Annie McCullough and Caitlin McCullough earned a 6-0 win over Ines Rodriguez and Maria Razzetta at flight one, Emilie Hansen and Amber Lackey downed Lauren Schave and Victoria Franklin 6-3 at flight two, and Julia Lopez partnered with Paulina Loretz for a 6-1 victory at flight three over Mpolokeng Aletta Macheli and Gracie Arrowood.
In singles, Annie McCullough earned her 64th career dual match win and 101st overall victory with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Rodriguez at flight one, Lopez beat Razzetta 6-2, 6-0 at flight two, and Hansen bested Schave 6-1, 6-0 at flight three. At flight four, Caitlin McCullough was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Macheli, Loretz earned a 6-2, 6-3 win at flight five over Franklin, and Rory Church picked up an 8-0 victory at flight six over Carli Stiles.
Tusculum will visit 19th-ranked Queens at noon Saturday in Charlotte.
FOOTBALL Wells Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University quarterback Rogan Wells has been named the South Atlantic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week.
Wells, a graduate student from Fort Mill, South Carolina, passed for 308 yards and four touchdowns in Tusculum’s 58-20 SAC Divisional win at Mars Hill last Friday. He went 14-of-25 with five of his passes going for 30 more yards. He completed passes to eight different receivers with TD tosses covering 10, 64, 44 and 51 yards.
Wells has passed for 478 yards and five touchdowns this season and boasts an efficiency rating of 170.5 while completing 61.5 percent of his passes this season.
Tusculum (1-1, 1-0 SAC Mountain Division) plays at UVA Wise at 6 p.m. Thursday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Gibson Nets Honor
HARROGATE — Tusculum University guard Trenton Gibson has been named to the 2021 NCAA Division II Southeast Regional All-Tournament Team.
Gibson, a 6-4, 200-pound junior from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, averaged 19 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as the Pioneers advanced to the Southeast Region semifinal for the first time in program history.
He posted 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Tusculum upset 23rd-ranked Carson-Newman 65-63 in overtime in Saturday’s region quarterfinal. He followed with 16 points and nine rebounds in TU’s semifinal loss to 13th-ranked Lincoln Memorial.
Joining Gibson on the All-Tournament are Jordan Guest and Cameron Henry of LMU and Emmanuel’s Brandon Simpson and KJ Jones. Guest was tabbed the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Gibson had a banner season as is the only player in the South Atlantic Conference to be ranked in the league’s top-five in scoring (18.8 ppg – 4th), rebounding (8.2 rpg – 3rd) and assists (5.0 apg). He led the league in minutes played per game (35.6 mpg).
The 2021 SAC Player of the Year scored in double figures in 19 of his 20 games, including nine outings with 20 more points. He was also named to the SAC All-Tournament Team as the Pioneers advanced to the semifinal round in back-to-back seasons, a first in TU history. Tusculum finished the season with a 14-6 record and placed third in the SAC standings. For TU, it was its third straight winning season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Boehner Recognized
ATLANTA, Ga. — Tusculum University women’s basketball assistant coach Camden Boehner has been recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as a WBCA Thirty Under 30 honoree.
The award is given to 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches age 30 and under at all levels of the game. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.
Boehner, a native of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, recently completed her second season as an assistant coach for the Pioneers. She has been on the bench for two straight South Atlantic Conference Championship titles and NCAA Division II tournament bids. Tusculum has gone 43-11 in Boehner’s two seasons with the Pioneers, including a 19-4 record this season.