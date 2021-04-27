Note to Greeneville baseball opponents: Don’t make Will Hurley angry. You wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.
In a showdown for first place in District 2-2A at Dale Alexander Field on Monday, Grainger’s first two batters – Eli May and Dawson Holt – singled and homered off Hurley.
After that, the senior right-hander gave up just two hits, walked none and struck out a season-high 12 in an 8-2 complete-game win.
Hulkish numbers for such an inauspicious start.
“When that kid hit the home run off me, it made me really mad,” Hurley said. “That’s the first home run I’ve given up since Little League.
“I just thought to myself, ‘I have to settle down. I have to throw strikes. I have to throw it as hard as I possibly can.’”
After Holt homered to right field, Hurley (6-0) retired the next 13 Grizzlies in a row and the next 20 of 21. He exacted revenge on Holt, who struck out swinging in his other two at bats.
“(Holt’s) home run was on a 3-1 slider inside. He just barreled it,” Hurley said. “I underestimated them a little bit. But after that, my fastball and slider were really working well, and my curveball was working the last couple innings.”
The win moves the Greene Devils to 22-6 overall and puts them in the driver’s seat in the district at 9-0. They can clinch the district title with a win at Grainger (17-6, 8-1) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We knew Grainger wasn’t a bad team. We knew they were going to come out swinging,” said Greeneville senior center fielder Nick Iezzi. “When (Holt) hit the home run, we weren’t really too worried about it. We were behind Will. We know what he’s capable of doing and we know what we’re capable of doing as a team. So those two runs didn’t really mean anything to us.
“It was a great win. This team comes to the field ready to go every day and we can’t wait to get back after it (Tuesday).”
Iezzi and senior left fielder Ayden Cheney played large parts in the come-from-behind win. Iezzi went 4-for-4 with three RBI, while Cheney was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and four runs scored.
In the bottom of the first inning, Cheney doubled down the line in left and scored on a two-out single to right from Iezzi to pull the Greene Devils within 2-1.
In the third, Cheney singled to left, took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a fly out to center by Avery Collins and scored on a single to center by Iezzi to tie it 2-2.
Greeneville chased May from the mound with five runs in the fifth.
The Greene Devils pushed across the go-ahead run when Trey Massengill reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, moved to third on a bloop single by Cheney and stole home when Cheney intentionally got in a rundown between first and second.
When Grainger threw home to try to cut down Massengill, Cheney advanced to second. He scored on a single to right by Collins to make it 4-2.
Iezzi and Hurley followed with singles to load the bases. Hunter Richards then hit a hard ground ball back to the mound and off the glove of Grainger reliever Trever Johnson, which allowed Collins to scored for a 5-2 lead.
Iezzi scored from second to make it 6-2 when Johnson threw the ball away trying to retire Richards at first.
Greeneville made it 7-2 when Hurley scored on a bunt by Walker Townsley.
The Greene Devils pushed across a run in the sixth for the game’s final margin. Cheney walked with two out, took second when Collins was hit by a pitch and scored on a single to center by Iezzi.
Iezzi’s four hits are a season-high and he now leads Greeneville with 26 RBI. He’s hit safely in his past six games with a .778 (14-for-18) average, a double, a triple and nine RBI during that span.
“(Greeneville assistant coach Bryan Everhart) has been telling us every day, ‘Hunt fastball. Hunt fastball. Hunt fastball.’” Iezzi said. “That’s all I’ve been looking for, really. If the count gets 0-2, I’ll adjust and stay short to the ball. It’s fun getting out there and staying hot.”
Sophomore right fielder Parker Shipley was 1-for-2 for the Greene Devils, who finished with 11 hits.