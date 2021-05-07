As soon as Greeneville senior Will Hurley took the mound on Thursday at Dale Alexander Field, he had the feeling it was going to be a special night.
The right-hander turned the hunch into a no-hitter in a 9-0 senior night win over the Claiborne Bulldogs in the first game of a District 2-2A doubleheader.
Greeneville defeated Claiborne 11-2 in the second game to secure the No. 1 seed in the district tournament next week.
In pitching the first seven-inning no-hitter of his high school career, Hurley walked none, struck out five and faced just one batter above the minimum.
“I knew right off the get-go (that it was going to be a special night),” Hurley said. “In the first inning, I knew I was throwing good and I had a good defense behind me.”
For the most part, the Greene Devils did play solid defense behind Hurley. But miscues by Hunter Richards at second base and Adrian Bundy at third base cost Hurley a perfect game.
Richards cleanly handled a popup and two ground balls, including a nice backhand, before booting another ground ball with one out in the sixth inning.
Hurley then snared a comebacker to the mound and started a 1-6-3 double play to end the sixth.
Bundy cleanly fielded a chopper in the fourth inning and fielded a hard-hit grounder with two out in the seventh, but he pulled Greeneville first baseman Walker Townsley off the bag for his first throwing error from third of the season.
Claiborne’s Tyler Myatt then lined out to Trey Massengill at short to end the game.
“I didn’t think I had as much time as I did to make the throw, but I should have known because the ball was hit pretty firm to me,” Bundy said of just his fourth error in 41 chances at third this season. “I’ve just got to slow the game down there and not rush the throw. I hate it for Will and I know Hunter does, too. Will pitched his butt off. He really should have had a perfect game.”
With the no-no, Hurley runs his record to 7-0 and lowers his earned run average to 1.64. In 42 2/3 innings this season, the Carson-Newman University signee has given up 33 hits, walked just eight and struck out 62.
“He was sharp tonight. He was good,” said Greeneville coach Andy Collins. “It sure feels good going into the tournament knowing he was that sharp. And it’s exciting that he threw a no-hitter on senior night.”
Greeneville gave Hurley plenty of offense. Ayden Cheney was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI; Massengill was 2-for-3 with a double; Townsley was 2-for-3; Nick Iezzi hit his team-leading third home run; and Preston Justice had a hit and an RBI.
In the second game, Townsley went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI, and Iezzi pitched four scoreless innings of relief to pick up the win.
Iezzi (3-2) gave up two hits, walked none and struck out five while lowering his ERA to 2.15. In 26 innings this season, the right-hander has given up 16 hits, walked seven and struck out 47.
Greeneville finished with 10 hits in the second game. Massengill had two hits, an RBI and had his team-leading 31st stolen base. Bundy had an RBI single and a sacrifice fly; Avery Collins had a hit and two RBI; Richards had a hit and an RBI; and Cheney and Hurley each had a hit.
The Greene Devils improve to 25-7 overall and finish tied with Grainger atop the district standings at 11-1, but they earn the top seed in the tournament via run differential. The two teams split their two games in the regular season with Greeneville winning 8-2 at home on April 26 and Grainger winning 4-3 at home on April 27.
The district tournament bracket will be set by the coaches on Friday, but Greeneville will get a first-round bye and will host a second-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The tournament is slated to move to Pioneer Park at Tusculum University on Wednesday.
Between games on Thursday, Greeneville honored its eight seniors – Bundy, Cheney, Collins, Hurley, Iezzi, Massengill, Richards and Townsley – and their parents with senior banner presentations on the field. And after the game, the seniors received gifts and a cake.
“Gosh, I think it’s been eight years I’ve been with these guys. They’re a special group,” Andy Collins said. “Toward the end of a school year, a lot of times seniors are wanting to move on, and that’s a difficult thing for a baseball coach, especially when your son is one of them. All these guys are going to go on to do bigger and better things, but the playoffs are in front of us right now.
“I’ve tried to hit home with that the past couple days. … They have to inspire each other to go out there and practice, go out there and play and accomplish what they’ve set out to do. This is the start of the second season.”