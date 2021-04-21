CUMBERLAND GAP — Greeneville senior right-hander Will Hurley made his first start on the mound since April 3 and pitched four strong innings in a 12-0 District 2-2A win over Cumberland Gap on Tuesday.
Hurley (5-0) gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven. He had been kept off the mound with arm soreness for two weeks before tossing 1⅔ innings of relief in a win over Clinton at Dobyns-Bennett High School on Saturday.
With the win over Cumberland Gap, the Greene Devils improve to 20-5 overall and 8-0 in district games. They will host North Greene in a non-district game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Senior right-hander Nick Iezzi pitched the fifth and final inning of the run-rule win over Cumberland Gap, striking out all three batters he faced on just 10 pitches.
Greeneville backed the pitching with nine hits and errorless defense.
Senior Trey Massengill had his fourth straight game with two hits and stole two bases. Massengill has hit safely in 21 of Greeneville’s 25 games, and he leads the Greene Devils with 37 hits, 24 stolen bases and 41 runs scored out of the lead-off spot.
Iezzi had his third straight game with two hits and drove in two runs. Senior Adrian Bundy had a hit to extend his hitting streak to five games and has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games.
Senior Hunter Richards had a double; Hurley had a hit and an RBI; sophomore Parker Shipley had a hit and an RBI; and senior Walker Townsley had a hit.
Iezzi and Hurley had RBI singles in the first inning as Greeneville pushed across three runs with two out for a 3-0 lead.
The Greene Devils’ error-free defensive effort is the second straight game they’ve made no miscues. Townsley at first base, Richards at second, Massengill at shortstop and Bundy at third each handled a ground ball. In 95 innings at third this season, Bundy has cleanly handled 25 of 26 chances.
Noah Robertson was 2-for-2 for Cumberland Gap (6-12, 2-8), while Alex Douglas had a hit.
Cumberland Gap starter Peyton Wilder took the loss. In two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs (three earned), walked two and hit two batters.