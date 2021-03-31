Greeneville baseball coach Andy Collins feels he has a team that can compete with anybody this season.
On Tuesday at Dale Alexander Field, the Greene Devils bolstered that belief with a 5-2 win over the Science Hill Hilltoppers, a team that was 8-1 coming in and reached the Class 3A baseball state tournament in 2018 and 2019.
“I think our kids need to be on the biggest stage because of the way we’ve practiced, the way we’ve worked at it. That’s why we schedule games like this,” said Collins, whose Class 2A Greene Devils improve to 6-1. “It’s important for our kids to see the best, to see good programs. It gives them confidence when they can compete against teams like that.
“My job is to put them in win-win situations, and playing programs like that put us in win-win situations. If you compete against a team like that and fall short, it’s still a win. And if you compete and win, well, that just gives our kids even more confidence down the road.”
Greeneville right-hander Will Hurley (3-0) turned in another solid outing. In 6⅓ innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, walked two and struck out nine.
After giving up a run in the top of the first inning on a lead-off walk and a two-out single, Hurley retired 13 of the next 14 Hilltoppers he faced, including 11 in a row from the second inning through the fifth.
“Giving up that run in the first inning absolutely ticked me off because I know I can pitch better than that,” Hurley said. “It just made me grit my teeth and throw the way I know how.
“Beating a team like Science Hill is a huge confidence boost. They’re a good baseball program. This gives us an opportunity to grow as a team.”
Most impressive for Hurley, perhaps, is he struck out Science Hill’s No. 3 hitter Conner Hyatt swinging in the first and third innings. Hyatt, who reached on a fielder’s choice in the sixth to finish 0-for-3, had already hit six home runs this season entering Tuesday’s game.
“Will right now is keeping the ball down,” Collins said. “I think if he can keep the ball down, he’s going to get some swings and misses. In the first inning tonight, I think he probably said to himself, ‘I got the ball up. I need to get back down in the zone.’
“That’s a senior. In four years, hopefully he’s learned to get back in it and compete like that. And I think that’s where a lot of our eight seniors are. I think that’s why it’s a fun bunch. They’re just playing baseball and competing really well right now.”
Hurley also went 3-for-4 with an RBI at the plate for the Greene Devils, who cranked out 12 hits as a team.
Ayden Cheney had two hits and two RBI; Trey Massengill had two hits, including a double; Preston Justice had two hits; Adrian Bundy had a hit and an RBI; and Avery Collins and Hunter Richards each had a hit.
“If I’m comparing our lineup to Science Hill, I’m feeling pretty good. And I’m talking one through nine for us,” Andy Collins said. “They know what needs to be done when they go to the plate. We’re all on the same page.”
The Greene Devils got the lead back with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on four straight two-out singles from Collins, Cheney, Hurley and Bundy.
Cheney lined a ball to the wall down the right-field line to tie it 1-1 before Bundy lined a single to center for his team-leading ninth RBI and a 2-1 Greeneville lead.
Greeneville pushed across three runs in the fourth inning for a 5-1 lead. Justice led off the frame with a single to center and scored on a single to left by Cheney; Massengill reached on a bunt single and scored on a wild pitch; and Collins reached on a fielder’s choice before courtesy runner Corbin Cannon scored on a single to right by Hurley.
Hurley retired the first batter he faced in the seventh before Science Hill loaded the bases via a walk by Gavin Briggs and back-to-back singles from Owen Painter and Braden Ramsey.
Greeneville’s Nick Iezzi then took the mound and got the final two outs. Cole Torbett lined a one-hopper to Massengill at short for a fielder’s choice that scored Briggs to make it 5-2, and Jaxon Diamond popped up to left field to end it.
“This was really big for our confidence, getting out there, playing a good program and getting the job done,” Cheney said. “It was really big for Will knowing he can throw almost a complete game against a really good program and only give up one or two runs.”
Greeneville is slated to play Sevier County at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Carson-Newman University.
The Greene Devils will play Knox Grace at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Seymour and Seymour at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Seymour.
On Saturday, Greeneville will play Gibbs at 10 a.m. at Sevier County and Bradley at 3 p.m. at Jefferson County.