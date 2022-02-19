ELIZABETHTON — Jason Britton drew a lot of attention, justifiably so.
But as much as Unaka face guarded him, Britton finally gave second-ranked North Greene just enough momentum. The second-ranked and No. 1 seed Huskies finally distanced themselves in the fourth quarter, pulling away from No. 4 Unaka for a 71-50 win in Saturday’s District 1-A semifinal round at Happy Valley.
Leading just 38-31 halfway through the third quarter, North Greene (27-4) got the ball to Jasper Brand along the baseline. Britton then cut to the basket, where Brand found him for an and-one. Britton then capped the Huskies’ ensuing 10-1 run with his second 3-pointer to build a 48-32 lead. Britton finished with 17 points.
Brand led the Huskies with 21, and his third 3-pointer helped North Greene open the fourth quarter with eight straight points for a 56-34 lead. Two of his three first-half baskets came from 3-point range, but Brand scored three times in the paint during the fourth quarter.
“I’d like to see (Brand) get down in that post more, but it’s good to know he can step out and make a few,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said. “We didn’t play our best the whole game but we closed strong. That’s a sign of a good team when you can do that.”
Cody Freshour also hit double figures with 13, scoring his first of three fourth-quarter baskets on a steal. His putback and Brand’s layup gave North Greene its largest lead at 24 points, 67-43.
Olli Saarela added nine points, all from 3-point range. His second triple gave the Huskies a 12-point lead, before Unaka (11-19) pulled within 36-27 at halftime.
Landon Ramsey led the Rangers with 16 points, but half of them came at the foul line where he shot 8-of-15. Joseph Slagle added 12 points, including two 3-pointers in the second quarter to make it a 23-18 game. But Slagle didn’t hit from deep again until the Huskies had built a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter.
”We knew we had to run him off the 3-point line, thought we did a good job of doing that,” Tarlton said. “If he gets his feet set, a lot of times it goes in … we’ve got to do a little better job of guarding without fouling. They put their head down and get to the rim as good as anybody we play.”
Ryan Sexton’s early 3-pointer gave Unaka its only lead, 3-0. North Greene answered with nine straight points — 3-pointers by Saarela and Brand along with Britton’s and-one — and never trailed again. Sam English hit from deep to put North Greene up 16-5.
UP NEXT
The Huskies take on No. 2 seed Hampton for the District 1-A championship on Tuesday night, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.
Hampton defeated University High 82-70 in the semifinal round.
NG 16 20 12 23 — 71
U 8 19 7 16 — 50
NG (71): Jasper Brand 21, Jason Britton 17, Cody Freshour 13, Olli Saarela 9, Mauro Garcia 4, Sam English 3, Bennett McLain 2, Tyler Sanches 2.
U (50): Landon Ramsey 16, Joseph Slagle 12, Joe-z Blamo 7, Brayden Powell 6, Devin Ramsey 5, Ryan Sexton 4.
3-pointers: Jasper Brand 3, Olli Saarela 3, Joseph Slagle 3, Jason Britton 2, Sam English, Devin Ramsey, Ryan Sexton.