BAILEYTON — By picking up its rebounding, North Greene picked up a conference win.
The fifth-ranked Huskies recovered from two straight losses with a dominant second half, cruising to a 71-54 win over Unaka on Thursday night at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
Jasper Brand’s height advantage came in handy as the Huskies (19-4, 3-1 District 1-A) built on their 28-18 halftime lead. Brand’s lethal hook shot with five minutes in the third quarter began a 15-3 North Greene run. He scored twice more in the paint during the spurt, as the Huskies built a 50-28 lead. Brand finished with a game-high 21 points.
“I thought we needed to get it to Jasper a little more … and when he does get it, he’s got to go quick,” North Greene coach Sam Tarlton said.
Jason Britton fired in 20 points for the Huskies, including four 3-pointers. Two of his triples came during North Greene’s third-quarter run. And Britton followed his last triple with an and-one for a 66-38 lead in the fourth quarter.
“Second half, we played more inspired, wouldn’t let them get to the paint like we did the first half,” Tarlton said. “We were rebounding better, covering better, all the things we know how to do. We’ve just got to do them. I can’t continue to beg them to do it. But a district win is a good win.”
Britton’s first 3-pointer and Brand’s putback put the Huskies ahead 15-13 after one quarter. Brand hit three jump hook shots in the second quarter after Cody Freshour’s steal and assist to Britton. Olli Saarela also hit a 3-pointer during North Greene’s 11-1 run, which carried over to the third quarter.
Joez Blamo scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for the Rangers (8-12, 1-3), but North Greene held a comfortable lead by then. Landon Ramsey added 15, and Joseph Slagle had 12.
Slagle’s points came on four 3-pointers, including two in the first quarter. But he didn’t score again after his final triple cut North Greene’s third-quarter lead to 35-25.
“We should’ve been keying on him from the start. We know he’s their best shooter,” Tarlton said. “If they can get the ball in the paint they can kick out to him … we starting switching the handoff.”
GIRLS POSTPONED
Due to COVID-19 issues within the Unaka girls program, the Lady Huskies had Thursday night off. North Greene’s girls will host Unaka on Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
UP NEXT
North Greene hosts South Greene in a varsity doubleheader on Saturday.
NG 15 13 24 19 — 71
U 13 5 13 23 — 54
NG (71): Jason Britton 21, Jasper Brand 20, Cody Freshour 6, Jan Hillermann 6, Olli Saarela 5, Sam English 4, Tyler Sanches 4, Mauro Garcia 3, Bennett McLain 2.
U (54): Joez Blamo 17, Landon Ramsey 15, Joseph Slagle 12, Brayden Powell 4, Gavin Seigfried 3, Ryan Sexton 3.
3-pointers: Jason Britton 4, Joseph Slagle 4, Landon Ramsey, Olli Saarela, Gavin Seigfried, Ryan Sexton.