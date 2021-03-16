What is Germany known for these days? Cars, beer, brats and apparently high school basketball players.
Surely you’ve heard of that Schultz guy by now. No, not the lovable German army sergeant in the 1960s sitcom Hogan’s Heroes who had us ROFLing long before we knew what rolling on the floor laughing was. But Chriss Schultz, the foreign exchange student who has the North Greene Huskies playing in this week’s Class A state tournament in Murfreesboro.
While Sergeant Schultz amused us with “I know nothing!” about American POW plans to help the allied war effort from the confines of Stalag 13, Chriss is no joke. He’s at the forefront of the Huskies’ scheme to win a state championship inside the Murphy Center at MTSU.
“This is great. It’s just special,” Schultz said. “I didn’t know how big it is to go to state before, but it’s just the biggest goal every kid has at this school. I just hope we can finish this thing out.”
Scan the Huskies’ stat sheet. Schultz is averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game while shooting an eye-popping 65 percent from the floor, all team-bests.
Not since Dirk Nowitzki was pumping in 25 and pulling down 10 a night for the Dallas Mavericks has a German-American hoops merger yielded such production.
“Getting Chriss was just luck of the draw,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton. “We were hoping he could play, but never in a million years did we think he’d play like this. It’s just crazy. He’s amazing.”
This isn’t a Chriss Schultz saved North Greene basketball column, mind you. Far from it. Before the kid from Lower Saxony ever landed in Baileyton, the Huskies were plenty good. They’ve won 106 games the past four years and reached the state semifinals in 2018.
With guys like Kendal Loftis, Cayden Foulks, Chance Campbell, Shane Cooter, Carson Whaley and Cody Freshour making up a loaded roster, who’s to say North Greene wouldn’t be Boro bound without the German on the bus? But Schultz might be the extra punch the Huskies have been needing to reach the top.
“We were returning five seniors who have played for us for two or three years, so we knew we were going to have a good team,” Tarlton said. “Then you add Chriss into the mix and everything has kind of fallen into place. He’s the cherry on top. He makes us go.”
This isn’t the first German invasion of Greene County basketball. Lennart Schultz – Chriss’ older brother – was a top scorer at South Greene in 2018-19, and Charlotte Roschkowski helped North Greene’s girls to a state sectional appearance that same season.
Schultz, Lennart and oldest brother Nikolas were introduced to basketball by their dad, Wolfgang.
Schultz first played Germany’s national sport of soccer, but once he got a taste of James Naismith’s game he was hooked.
“I decided to play basketball because it was just more fun for me,” Schultz said.
Schultz is the typical European player. He doesn’t dazzle above the rim, instead doing his damage with precision passing, sharp shooting and finesse. Simply put, the kid has style.
“When I describe Chriss, I say he’s like the old man at the Y,” Tarlton was saying after Schultz scored 31 points in the Huskies’ Region 1-A win over Cosby on March 4. “He doesn’t leave the ground, but he knows how to get buckets.”
Germany has given the world many things. The Christmas tree. The book. The magazine. Daylight Saving Time. All those came from there.
And by week’s end, the country just might take some credit for the Huskies’ first gold ball.