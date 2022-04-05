BAILEYTON — After spending the past several years chasing the frontrunners in District 1-A baseball, the Hampton Bulldogs may be primed to be the rabbit instead of the hound this season.
The Bulldogs got a splendid pitching performance from junior Josh Whitson and beat the homestanding North Greene Huskies 7-1 Monday afternoon in the first district outing of the year for Hampton.
Hampton got on the scoreboard early to take the lead, putting the pressure on the Huskies to play catchup, and North Greene Coach Jason Lowe said his troopers didn’t handle that very well.
“We just got outplayed,” the Huskies coach said. “They wanted it more than we did. They’ve got a good senior ball club with some experience, they play hard, and their pitcher did a really good job against us.”
The Huskies were charged with four errors in the game, another thing that didn’t sit well with the coach.
“Our defense has been shaky here lately,” he said. “I don’t know why. I just know we’ve got to clean it up. There were a lot of little things we didn’t do well. We just didn’t come out with much intensity, and we’ve tried to build this up to the guys because these are really two important conference games.”
Whitson kept the North Greene bats quiet most of the day, scattering six hits while striking out eight and not walking a batter. He hurled 105 pitches before being yanked with two out in the seventh after the Huskies broke up the shutout bid by scoring an unearned run.
Hampton got a solo run in the first off NG starter Jeshua Crawford. Chance Point belted a triple to the right field fence to start the game, and Morgan Lyons brought him home with a single.
They tacked on another run in the second and it could have been much worse. Hampton loaded the bases with nobody out on consecutive hits by McKinley Kuhn, Brody Hicks and Conor Jones. An infield error allowed one run to score, but Crawford got out of the jam by getting a strikeout and a long fly ball to center.
Meanwhile the Huskies could not come up with the clutch hit. In the first Damian Burns and Crawford reached on two-out singles but were left stranded. In the second, Seth Charlton got a single to right but was also left standing on the paths. Drexel Gant led off the third with an infield single but couldn’t advance past second as Whitson kept the hitters off balance with his sharp-breaking curve ball.
The score remained at 2-0 until the top of the fifth when the Bulldogs batted around, scoring three times on three hits. Hicks had the big hit, a two-run single to right. Another run scored when the ball got away from the catcher on a strikeout, advancing the runners.
Hampton then made it really hard on the Huskies with two more runs in the sixth and a 7-0 lead. Two infield errors on the Huskies hurt. Jones had an RBI hit.
North Greene did avert the shutout in the bottom of the seventh. Colton Robbins reached on an error before Whitson struck out the next two hitters. Drexel Gant got the RBI hit, dribbling one up the middle, scoring Robbins from second. Whitson was then pulled from the mound and Collin Morgan came on to get a strikeout and end the game.
“Our approach on offense was just not good today,” Coach Lowe said. “We’ll face another good pitcher today, and we’ve got to find a way to put the ball in play.”
The Huskies will play at Hampton today, then return home to host Cosby on Thursday. It was North Greene’s first league loss against two conference wins.
Morgan slapped out three hits to pace the winning Bulldogs. Hicks and Jones each had two safe blows.
North Greene was led by Gant and Burns with two hits each.
HAMPTON 110 032 0 — 7 11 2
NORTH GREENE 000 000 1 — 1 6 4
WP: Whitson LP: Crawford. 3b Hits: Ha — Point.