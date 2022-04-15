CHURCH HILL — Same score, same day, same outcome.
North Greene came up short twice in Friday’s doubleheader at Volunteer, falling 3-2 and 3-2.
The Falcons (11-7) got a walk-off win in game one. After two errors and a single by Cason Christian, Colby Lawson drew a bases-loaded walk to win it in the sixth inning.
Conner Hayes and Riley Littleton both singled for Volunteer, the latter driving in two runs in the second inning.
Tanner Sexton batted 2-for-3 to lead North Greene’s five-hit effort. Brady Harkleroad, Jeshua Crawford and Adam Weir all singled for the Huskies (8-7).
Sexton hit RBI singles in both the first and third innings to pull the Huskies even.
Ethan Smith got the win over Sexton on the mound, striking out nine and allowing one earned run over six innings. Sexton fanned five and allowed three hits, while all the runs he gave up were unearned.
GAME 2
North Greene held the upper hand most of the nightcap, but Volunteer pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fifth for another walk-off win.
Riley Littleton tied the game with a two-run single. And after an intentional walk, Ethan Smith lined an RBI base hit to right for the win. Titus Stovall (double) and Cooper Smith had Volunteer’s other two hits
Seth Marshall pitched 4.1 innings to get the win, striking out one and allowing two earned runs on three hits.
Jeshua Crawford led off the second inning with a double and scored two batters later on Seth Charlton’s ground-ball single.
The 1-0 lead lasted until the top of the fifth, when Colton Robbins stole home. But the Falcons answered in the bottom of the frame.
Crawford struck out five and took the loss after four complete innings of work. Tanner Sexton had North Greene’s other hit.
UP NEXT
North Greene hosts Northview Academy at 5 p.m. Monday.