BAILEYTON — North Greene wasn’t supposed to be practicing this time of year.
A first-year coach, a nine-year postseason absence, no way the Huskies could reach the playoffs in 2021.
Not only have the Huskies proven the naysayers wrong so far, but they’re aiming to do it again Friday night.
“We’ve actually had some of our best practices the past couple days that we’ve ever had,” North Greene coach Eric Tilson said. “The kids are excited to be here for another week and the coaches are excited to have them. It’s been a fun mood.”
Not to mention the extra week of practices for the non-seniors.
North Greene’s first playoff appearance since 2011 takes it to Coalfield (8-2), which won the Region 2-A championship with a 5-0 conference slate this season. A state semifinalist last year, the Yellow Jackets have won four straight games, most recently 14-7 over Oneida.
The first order of business for North Greene (3-7) — establish a rushing attack. Senior running back Tyler Sanches has a team-high 783 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this fall.
But freshman Yeshua Vaught has emerged in recent weeks, leading the Huskies with 76 yards against Cloudland last week. Zach Atnip has taken over at quarterback, with fellow senior Tanner Sexton shifting to the H-back position.
Ben Atnip and Grayson Collins have been the top receiving targets this season.
“Regardless of who we put back there, we’re going to attempt to run the ball,” Tilson said. “We have to involve our quarterback more in the running game this week, help us get some angles and some lead blockers.”
FILM STUDY
Coalfield will counter with its 3-3 stack base defense and cover 3 look. Nose guard Bryson Ridge anchors the defensive line, with sophomore linebacker Coalton Henry behind him.
Offensively, the Yellow Jackets will throw multiple personnel at the Huskies. Coalfield will primarily line up in double-tight sets with a single split end and two running backs.
Junior dual-threat quarterback and linebacker Cole Hines reached the 1,000-yard passing mark last week.
“He’s very dangerous with his feet,” Tilson said. “They’re well coached and very good up front.”
Ridge also lines up at left tackle, with seniors Landon Lowe and Canaan Bowling in the backfield. Landon Galyon and Levi Mullins have been Hines’ favorite targets.
Sanches and Nicholas Mitchell lead the Huskies in tackles, with Zach Atnip and Vaught not far behind.
Friday’s kickoff from Coalfield is set for 7 p.m.