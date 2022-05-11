JONESBOROUGH — Following an 18-0 loss to University High in the District 1-A tournament at Crockett High School on Tuesday, the North Greene coaching staff and players sat outside the field and talked it out for nearly 30 minutes.
More than losing, North Greene coach Jason Lowe doesn’t like it when his team doesn’t compete. And he let the Huskies know they have an opportunity to be better when they play Hampton – a 10-0 winner over Unaka – in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“We had a come-to-Jesus meeting there,” said Lowe, whose Huskies drop to 15-11. “A lot of (Tuesday’s lopsided loss) was University, a lot of it was us. Hats off to them. They hit the ball and they hit it hard. But how many runs did we give them early?
“When you get down like that early, it’s hard to stay engaged mentally. I understand that. But win or lose, you want to be competitive the entire game.”
Things are starkly simple for the Huskies now. Defeat Hampton for the second time in three days and they advance to the district championship and region semifinals. Lose and their season ends.
“We had that big, long talk over there. It’s gut check time. That might be the last talk we have,” Lowe said. “I just laid it out for them. I told them, ‘You win tomorrow and there’s a very good possibility you play a substate game. You lose tomorrow and we’re out here hugging and saying goodbye.’
“They’ve just got to find it in themselves to go play the type of baseball they can play. The loss today is going to do one of two things … it’s going to demoralize them or it’s going to light a fire in their hind end and we’re going to come out tomorrow and play our best baseball. I think it’s going to be the latter.”
In Monday’s first round of the tournament, North Greene overcame a handful of errors for a 5-2 win over Hampton.
The two teams split during the regular season with Hampton winning 7-1 at North Greene on April 4 and North Greene winning 8-3 at Hampton on April 5.
Both teams are expected to pitch their aces with North Greene sending Jeshua Crawford to the mound to oppose Hampton’s Josh Whitson.
“Jeshua is ready to go. If we go down, we’re going to go down with our best out there,” Lane said. “We’re pretty evenly-matched teams. I expect a good baseball game. And I expect that if we come out and do what we’re supposed to do, good things will happen for us.”
University outhit North Greene 19-4. Cleanup hitter Hank Stott went 3-for-4 with a triple and seven RBI, Jacob Peeler was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Drew Finney was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, and Cade Pollock was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Pollock also went the distance on the mound for the win. In five innings, he gave up four hits, walked one and struck out five.
Drexel Gant, Damian Burns, Colton Robbins and Eli Buckner had North Greene’s hits.