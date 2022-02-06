In a game which featured enough big plays and tense moments by both teams to keep an overflow crowd on the edge of their seats from start to finish, North Greene escaped Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium Saturday night with a 78-76 overtime victory over cross-county rival West Greene.
It was a game that meant nothing in conference standings for postseason tournament seedings as the schools are in separate classifications, but it meant plenty for the players and they performed like it was a championship affair.
The Huskies roared from an 11-point deficit early in the final period to make a stirring comeback and eventually win in overtime, giving North Greene a sweep as the Lady Huskies won their matchup earlier in the evening.
HUSKIES CATCH FIRE
A 9-0 fourth quarter run by North Greene, sparked by the play of Cody Freshour and Jason Britton after the Buffaloes had built a 58-47 lead early in the period, seemed to be the turning point in the back-and-forth contest.
That spurt got the Huskies quickly back in it, although the Buffs were able to withstand that storm and with the terrific inside play of Ethan Turner moved back in front by as many as six points with just less than two minutes left on the clock.
But Freshour suddenly went off with steals and layups and solid play, and his layup with five seconds left knotted the score 70-70. Freshour scored the final seven points of regulation for the Huskies, a feat that especially pleased North Greene coach Sam Tarlton after the senior scored only one point in the first half and missed his first six shots from the floor.
“You know, Cody has done that before this year,” Tarlton said. “I mean, he was basically a no-show in the first half, then gets in a different mode in the second half. I think it says something about his senior leadership to play like that with the game on the line.”
West Greene missed a game-winning shot to close out regulation, then in the early going of overtime went up 74-70 on baskets by Turner and Leyton Frye. After Mauro Garcia hit a free throw for North Greene, Turner banked in another from close range to put the Buffs up 76-71 with about a minute to go.
Britton scored on an inside shot to close it to 76-73, and Freshour came up with a steal as their “run and jump” defense as the Buffs were trying to kill the clock caused problems for the visitors.
Britton was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 48 seconds left and made two of three free throws, but North Greene still trailed 76-75 as Turner yanked off the rebound.
Freshour got a hand on another pass and the Huskies wound up with it again, and this time Britton got free in the deep corner to swish through a long one to put the home team in front 78-76 with 15 seconds to go.
That was plenty of time for the Buffs to get into an offensive set, but a shot rimmed out as the final seconds were clicking away, and a tip-in try followed which also clanked off the back of the rim. North Greene grabbed the rebound as the overtime horn sounded.
“He’s a shooter,” Tarlton said with a smile when talking about the play of Britton in overtime.
Britton, a sophomore, finished with a game-high 25 points.
“West Greene really gave us trouble when Jasper (Brand, North Greene's big post player) got those two early fouls and had to come out,” Tarlton said. “Turner is strong, and tough. And it’s hard to stay in front of Frye. I didn’t think we played with a lot of energy in the first half. We were making turnovers and missing shots … but we survived.”
There were four exchange students who were huge contributors to both teams in the game, three for the Huskies (Brand, Garcia and Ollie Saarela) and one for the Buffs (Joshi Haase). The foreign students seemed to bring out the best in each other.
North Greene led 15-7 with 2:16 left in the opening quarter, but Turner reeled off 10 points by himself to get the Buffs back in it and they trailed by only 19-17 at the horn. The score see-sawed or was tied most of the second with the halftime arriving and the Huskies still up by two at 37-35.
Frye had to spend the second quarter on the bench for West Greene with two fouls, but when he came back in late in the third he scored eight straight to boost the Buffs to a 53-45 advantage heading into the home stretch, and that lead grew to the 11 points, 58-47, before the Huskies started their rally.
In addition to the 25 points from Britton, Freshour scored 14, Saarela had 14 and Garcia contributed 10 for the Huskies, who improve to 23-4 on the year.
West Greene (11-8) got most of its points from Turner and Frye with 24 points each and Haase with 19.
WEST GREENE (76): McIntyre 2, Layton Frye 24, Joshi Haase 19, Ethan Turner 24, K.Williams 5, A.Williams 2.
NORTH GREENE (78): English 5, Cody Freshour 15, Ollie Saarela 14, Jason Britton 25, Brand 6, Mauro Garcia 10, Sanches 1, Hillerman 2.
3-Point Goals: WG—8 (Frye 3, Haase 3, Turner, K.Williams). NG—7 (Britton 4, English, Saarela, Garcia).
WEST GREENE 17 18 18 17 6 — 76
NORTH GREENE 19 18 8 25 8 — 78
GIRLS
NORTH GREENE 59
WEST GREENE 23
The North Greene girls (16-12) turned in a strong third quarter to put away West Greene.
The Lady Buffs managed to hang tough early, trailing 11-7 at the first rest stop before the Huskies inched their way to a 27-15 halftime advantage. But the third quarter was all North Greene as they outscored the Buffs 22-4 and moved up by a 49-19 count heading into the final quarter.
Shelby Davenport scored 13 points to lead the victors while Hannah Miller came off the bench to score 12.
West Greene (13-13) got nine points from Morgan Brown.
WEST GREENE (23): Ellis 2, Daniels 0, M.Brown 9, Rader 6, Lawson 4, Ripley 2.
NORTH GREENE (59): Sanders 7, English 7, Britton 2, Shelby Davenport 13, Wagner 7, G.Buchanan 5, Hannah Miller 12, Anderson 6.
3-Point Goals: WG—0. NG—4 (Sanders, English, Wagner, G.Buchanan).
WEST GREENE 7 8 4 4 — 23
NORTH GREENE 11 16 22 10 — 59
NEXT UP
The Huskies are home to Hampton in a showdown Tuesday night in the conference boys race. The Bulldogs beat North Greene in the earlier game at Hampton. They will play at Unaka next Friday.
West Greene has an extremely busy week: a visit to Unaka on Monday, a home doubleheader to Washburn on Tuesday, a trip to University High on Thursday, then the finale at Johnson County on Friday.