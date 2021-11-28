BAILEYTON — Shots fell, and so did two more of North Greene’s early opponents.
The Huskies finished 4-0 in the North Greene Thanksgiving Classic after winning both of their games Saturday, 78-64 over Jellico and 64-56 over Claiborne at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
The Huskies (7-1) have now won five straight games.
And it didn’t take Jason Britton long to find his stroke. He buried five 3-pointers and dropped a game-high 30 points against Jellico (5-3). Two of his five fourth-quarter baskets came from behind the 3-point line.
Cody Freshour, who hit six field goals in the third quarter, gunned in 25 points for North Greene, while Olli Saarela added 10.
Gracin Gerber hit four triples and led the Blue Devils with 19 points. Garrett McNealy and Isaac McNealy scored 13 and 12 respectively, with Chase Shelby adding 11.
Claiborne (2-4) presented a challenge in Saturday’s nightcap, matching the Huskies in the second and third quarters to stay close. But North Greene finally put the Bulldogs away.
This time, it was Jasper Brand’s turn to stroke the 3-pointers. He hit two in the first quarter before adding three second-half field goals, finishing with 15 points.
Sam English, Cody Freshour and Olli Saarela all scored 11 for North Greene. The three combined to go 10-of-12 at the charity stripe, and Freshour hit two of North Greene’s four baskets in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Cupp hit from 3-point range twice and scored a game-high 16 points for the Bulldogs. Levi Peoples scored five field goals in the second half and finished with 14.
The Huskies visit Chuckey-Doak on Tuesday.
NG 25 12 20 21 — 78
J 14 15 18 17 — 64
NG (78): Jason Britton 30, Cody Freshour 25, Olli Saarela 10, Jasper Brand 6, Mauro Garcia 4, Tyler Sanches 3.
J (64): Gracin Gerber 19, Garrett McNealy 13, Isaac McNealy 12, Chase Shelby 11, Raymond Jeffers 4, Kenny Webb 3, Carson Bolton 2.
3-pointers: Jason Britton 5, Gracin Gerber 4, Garrett McNealy 3, Isaac McNealy 2, Cody Freshour, Olli Saarela, Chase Shelby, Kenny Webb.
NG 13 16 19 16 — 64
C 8 16 19 13 — 56
NG (64): Jasper Brand 15, Sam English 11, Cody Freshour 11, Olli Saarela 11, Jan Hillermann 6, Jason Britton 5, Mauro Garcia 3, Tyler Sanches 2.
C (56): Ethan Cupp 16, Levi Peoples 14, Seth Morelock 7, Tyler Myatt 7, Zach Bailey 5, George Smith 5, Landon Wilson 2.
3-pointers: Jasper Brand 2, Ethan Cupp 2, Zach Bailey, Sam English, Tyler Myatt.
UNICOI COUNTY 68 SOUTH GREENE 62
JONESBOROUGH — South Greene’s hot start didn’t last.
Unicoi County dominated the second quarter and pulled away in the third, defeating the Rebels to take fifth place in the Hardee’s Classic on Saturday.
Jase Roderick hit from 3-point range three times and led South Greene (2-3) with 18 points. Clint Lamb scored 11 points in the first quarter before finishing with 14.
Chandler Fillers scored six of his eight points in the first half, and Hayden Hartman hit a pair of triples.
Grant Hensley buried four 3-pointers and led Unicoi County (3-4) with 22 points, 19 coming in the second and third quarters. Lucas Slagle gunned in 18 and Eli Johnson had 14.
The Blue Devils turned a 23-10 deficit after one quarter into a 34-31 halftime lead, and the lead grew to 57-47 after three quarters.
South Greene hosts Lakeway Christian on Tuesday.
SG 23 8 16 15 — 62
UC 10 24 23 11 — 68
SG (62): Jase Roderick 18, Clint Lamb 14, Chandler Fillers 8, Hayden Hartman 7, Andrew Thornburg 6, Hayden Birdwell 4, Cooper Kelley 3, T.J. Buckner 2.
UC (68): Grant Hensley 22, Lucas Slagle 18, Eli Johnson 14, Ty Johnson 6, Mason Hensley 3, Eli Riddell 3, Keilet Rodriguez 2.
3-pointers: Grant Hensley 4, Jase Roderick 3, Hayden Hartman 2, Eli Johnson, Cooper Kelley.