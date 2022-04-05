ELIZABETHTON — North Greene didn’t waste any time taking out its frustration from Monday’s loss to Hampton.
The Huskies scored seven runs in the first inning before taking down Hampton 8-3 on the road Tuesday night.
Drexel Gant hit 3-for-4 to lead North Greene (7-4, 3-1 District 1-A) at the plate, while Tanner Sexton and Seth Charlton each went 2-for-4. Jeshua Crawford and Adam Weir both singled to round out North Greene’s nine hits.
Sexton also pitched 6.1 innings and got the win, striking out four and allowing one earned run on seven hits. Gant recorded the last two outs to finish the win.
Crawford, Sexton and Weir hit three straight RBI singles in the first inning before Charlton added another. Colton Robbins wore a pitch with the bases loaded, before two more runs scored on a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice.
Gant knocked an RBI single in the seventh for the final margin.
North Greene chased Hampton starter Caleb Royston after 1.0 innings, scoring seven earned runs and six hits off him. Jonathan Greenwell pitched 5.1 innings and struck out four.
Royston went 3-for-4 to lead the Bulldogs offensively.