BAILEYTON — North Greene sent a clear message Tuesday night: the Huskies can take down the state’s top teams when they play their best.
Ranked No. 6 in Class A, the Huskies avenged an earlier loss against one of Class 3A’s top teams at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium, taking down fourth-ranked Grainger 71-58.
Olli Saarela spearheaded the assault, scoring 11 of his 18 points in the opening quarter and then adding three more field goals in the second period.
Cody Freshour, who hit a team-high nine field goals, led North Greene (21-4) with 19 points as the Huskies earned their third straight win. Jasper Brand hit an early 3-pointer before scoring three baskets in the fourth quarter, finishing with 11 points.
Jason Britton, who hit an early triple, scored nine points. Sam English scored all seven of his points in the second half, including a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Leading 21-18 after one quarter, North Greene dominated the second period to take a 41-29 halftime lead. The Huskies led 53-40 going to the fourth quarter.
Drew Branson knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with a game-high 20 points to lead Grainger (17-4). But only four of those points came after halftime.
Landon Patterson scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.
NG 21 20 12 18 — 71
G 18 11 11 18 — 58
NG (71): Cody Freshour 19, Olli Saarela 18, Jasper Brand 11, Jason Britton 9, Sam English 7, Mauro Garcia 5, Tyler Sanches 2.
G (58): Drew Branson 20, Landon Patterson 14, Jacob Hill 9, Ty Overbay 4, Emmanuel Atkins 3, Reece Jones 3, Ryland Burchett 2, Brady Smith 2, Carter Briscoe 1.
3-pointers: Drew Branson 3, Emmanuel Atkins, Jasper Brand, Jason Britton, Sam English, Reece Jones, Olli Saarela.
GIRLS
GRAINGER 51
NORTH GREENE 43
North Greene scored more than half of its points in the fourth quarter, but a disastrous second quarter proved costly.
Shelby Davenport hit from 3-point range three times and led the Lady Huskies (13-12) with a game-high 22 points. Nineteen of those points came in the second half, including her 11-point fourth quarter.
Brooklyn Anderson scored 12 of her 14 points in the final frame as well, where she hit four of her five field goals. North Greene went 11-of-16 at the foul line, compared to 10-of-11 by Grainger (18-4).
The Lady Grizzlies, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, trailed 3-2 after one quarter but erupted in the second frame to build a 20-5 halftime lead. Grainger took a 33-17 lead to the final frame.
Audrey Stratton led Grainger with 14 points, Sydnie Hayes had 13 and Maddie Hurst added 12. Stratton had 10 points in the first half, and Hayes hit from deep three times.
NG 3 2 12 26 — 43
G 2 18 13 18 — 51
NG (43): Shelby Davenport 22, Brooklyn Anderson 14, Emily Britton 3, Zoe Sanders 2, Sonya Wagner 2.
G (51): Audrey Stratton 14, Sydnie Hayes 13, Maddie Hurst 12, Alia Maloney 7, Taylee Rutherford 3, Millie Hurst 2.
3-pointers: Shelby Davenport 3, Sydnie Hayes 3, Emily Britton.
UP NEXT
The Huskies travel to district rival University High on Friday.