BAILEYTON — The North Greene Huskies pushed across 10 runs in the first inning en route to a 17-3 win over West Greene on The Tundra on Saturday.
The win avenges an 8-7 home loss to West Greene on April 23.
After a strikeout, North Greene (12-10) scored eight runs before the Buffaloes could get the second out. Damian Burns doubled in the Huskies’ first run. Seth Charlton, Colton Robbins, Don Stansfield and Brady Harkleroad all drove in runs with their base hits.
Jeshua Crawford then helped his cause on the mound with a two-run single after the second out, making it 10-0.
After Drexel Gant plated on a third-inning passed ball, North Greene took a commanding 15-1 lead to the fourth. Adam Weir hit an RBI single with Charlton, Robbins and Stansfield each drawing a bases-loaded walk.
Chalton and Weir did likewise in the fourth for the final tally.
On the mound, Crawford struck out three batters and surrendered two earned runs on six hits in the five-inning win.
Burns, who had North Greene’s only extra-base hit, and Harkleroad both hit 2-for-3 to lead the offense.
Keith Valentine and Jaden Gregg both went 2-for-3 to lead the Buffaloes (9-16). Cameron Wilhoit and Conner Campbell both singled.
Justin Tweed drew a leadoff walk in the second inning and scored on Braden McCamey’s groundout, but the Buffs couldn’t get closer than 10-1.
Gregg led off the fourth with a double and scored on McCamey’s sacrifice fly, and Campbell scored on a North Greene error.
The Huskies travel to face the Tri-Cities Flames on Monday before hosting Cosby at 5 p.m. Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.
West Greene hosts the Tri-Cities Flames at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
SOFTBALL GREENEVILLE 12 SOUTH GREENE 0
Leah Phillips fired a three-hit shutout and struck out five, helping Greeneville shut down visiting South Greene at Hardin Park on Saturday.
The offense collected 12 hits, led by a 3-for-4 effort from Ansley Collins.
Ella Moore sent a three-run home run to left field for an 11-0 lead in the third, and the Lady Devils (25-9) ended the game by run rule in the fourth on Collins’ RBI double.
Ashlyn Rachon, Kyla Jobe and Moore each had two hits while Kaley Bradley, Lydia Darnell and Laicy Darnell all singled.
Bradley scored the first run on a South Greene error, before Collins and Lydia Darnell both plated on a passed ball. Lydia Darnell, Moore and Rachon made it 8-0 after two innings, driving in runs with their three straight base hits.
Whitney Casteel, Allison Penley and Katie Willett all singled for South Greene (16-13), which has clinched the No. 1 seed for its District 1-2A tournament. Lexi Miller struck out two in the defeat.
Greeneville won the District 2-3A regular season title and isn’t scheduled to play again until its district tournament.
The Lady Rebels host Unaka on Monday and Cocke County Tuesday.