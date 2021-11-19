BAILEYTON — As uncertain as Sam Tarlton is about North Greene’s roster, he already knew Jason Britton’s shooting ability.
Now Clinch does, too.
Britton found his stroke early and jumpstarted the Huskies’ 91-19 triumph over Clinch at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium on Thursday.
Britton scored North Greene’s first 13 points, hitting four 3-pointers in the opening 3:45. After an and-one, he added two more layups in the second quarter before finishing with 24 points.
“Before (Britton) leaves he’ll be the best shooter I’ve had here, I think. And I’ve had some good ones,” Tarlton said. “After that first game, I told him he’s a good enough shooter, he’s got to go hunt some shots, hunt some 3-pointers. Proud of him for stepping up and knocking a few down.”
Jasper Brand proved tough to defend as well. The 6-foot-7 center finished with 12 points, knocking down three midrange jump hook shots in the first half.
Olli Saarela buried two 3-pointers, the first giving North Greene (2-0) a 24-3 lead after the opening frame. His fast-break layup ended an 18-0 run and put the Huskies ahead 42-6. Mauro Garcia’s layup gave North Greene a 53-10 lead at the break.
Bennett McLain matched Saarela with 10 points, all in the second half, while Sam English scored seven and Garcia added six.
Cody Freshour scored all eight of his points before intermission, hitting twice in the paint after his pull-up jumper.
“I thought Cody rebounded really well and made a lot of good passes,” Tarlton said. ”I think everybody that got in the game gave us something … we obviously have a lot to clean up, but it’s good to get out there. We’ve got a lot of new pieces and we hadn’t seen them in a live game. It’ll be Christmas before we know what we are.”
Brody Franklin and Caden Freshour each buried a triple in the second half.
The Wildcats hit just two field goals in the first half and never got closer than 10-1. Joe Lyons’ first of two 3-pointers made it 24-6 to start the second quarter. He finished with a team-high six points.
NG 24-29-22-16 — 91
C 3-7-5-4 — 19
NG (91): Jason Britton 24, Jasper Brand 12, Bennett McLain 10, Olli Saarela 10, Cody Freshour 8, Sam English 7, Mauro Garcia 6, Yeshua Vaught 5, Brody Franklin 4, Caden Freshour 3, Jan Hillermann 2.
C (19): Joe Lyons 6, Hunter Smith 4, Ethan Cobb 3, Conner Livesay 2, Logan McPeek 2, Koby Seals 2.
3-pointers: Jason Britton 4, Joe Lyons 2, Olli Saarela 2, Brody Franklin, Caden Freshour, Mauro Garcia.
NORTH GREENE 80 CEDAR VIEW 26
Three players hit double figures in North Greene’s opening game, as the Huskies pulled away in the second and third quarters 28-11 and 27-3.
Mauro Garcia led the way with a 19-point effort, scoring 11 first-half points and hitting four baskets in the third quarter.
Jasper Brand hit two early field goals and then four more in the second quarter, capping a 17-point effort with a 3-pointer in the third.
Jason Britton hit from 3-point range three times, finishing with 12 points. Cody Freshour, who scored six points in the first quarter, and Olli Saarela both scored eight.
As a team, the Huskies shot 10-of-11 at the free throw line.
Luke Cercone led the Seahawks with five points.
NG 17-28-27-8 — 80
CV 8-11-3-4 — 26
NG (80): Mauro Garcia 19, Jasper Brand 17, Jason Britton 12, Cody Freshour 8, Olli Saarela 8, Tyler Sanches 4, Lawson Davenport 3, Yeshua Vaught 3, Sam English 2, Brody Franklin 2, Bennett McLain 2.
CV (26): Luke Cercone 5, Khristian Bailey 4, Bo Morris 4, Josh Tipton 4, Blaine Dickerson 3, Ethan Hickman 2, Josh McConnell 2, Holden Reece 2.
3-pointers: Jason Britton 3, Jasper Brand, Lawson Davenport, Mauro Garcia.
UP NEXT
The Huskies travel to Clarkrange on Saturday to face Livingston Academy and Clarkrange, beginning at 3 p.m.