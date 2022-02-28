BAILEYTON — Jason Britton poured in a game-high 28 points as the North Greene Huskies ran past Washburn 85-41 in the Region 1-A boys basketball tournament on Saturday.
Britton knocked down two 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the first quarter as North Greene jumped to a 29-8 lead. The sophomore dropped in two more 3s and had 10 points in the second quarter as the Huskies built a 53-19 lead at halftime.
North Greene improves to 28-5 and will play Jellico in the Region 1-A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Walters State Community College in Morristown.
Jasper Brand added 16 points and Cody Freshour finished with 12 for North Greene, which had 10 players score.
Mauro Garcia and Tyler Sanches each scored seven points, Bennett McLain had five, Lawson Davenport and Jacob Duffy each knocked down a 3-pointer, and Brady Franklin and Olli Saarela each chipped in two.
Washburn, which ends its season at 7-22, got 15 points from Rance Shipe.