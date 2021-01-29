Chriss Schultz scored 33 points to lead the North Greene Huskies to a 76-69 District 1-A boys basketball win over University High on Thursday night.
Schultz' effort, along with 13 points from Chance Campbell and 11 from Kendal Loftis, helped offset a game-high 43 points by University's Kaleb Meredith.
North Greene extends its winning streak to 13 games and has won 16 of its last 17.
The Huskies improve to 21-3 overall and 5-0 in District 1-A, while University falls to 5-8, 0-3.
Schultz hit two 3-pointers and scored 18 points in the first half as North Greene led 14-11 after one quarter and 31-22 at halftime.
Campbell also knocked down two 3-pointers and had eight points in the first half, while Jason Britton dropped in a 3-pointer for the Huskies in the second quarter.
Meredith, who had 16 points at halftime, scored 27 in the second half as University made a run at the Huskies.
University cut North Greene's lead to 48-42 after three quarter, but the Huskies got 12 points from Schultz, 10 from Loftis and two 3-pointers from Cayden Foulks in the fourth quarter to hold on.
Both teams combined for 17 3-pointers — nine by University, eight by North Greene. Meredith hit four 3s and nine of 10 shots from the free throw line.
North Greene plays at South Greene on Saturday.
GIRLS
North Greene 70
University 18
Twelve North Greene players scored as the Lady Huskies ran their record to 16-4 overall and 5-0 in District 1-A.
Breezy Savage scored 14 points for North Greene. Shelby Davenport added 11 points, Cambell Gaby had 10, Haleigh Bernard had eight and Hailee English had seven.
North Greene led 20-11 after one quarter and 33-16 at halftime. The Lady Huskies held University scoreless in the third quarter and led 53-16 going to the fourth.
University's Ryleigh Owen knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points, all in the first half.
North Greene plays at Grainger on Friday.