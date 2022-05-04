BAILEYTON — Three pitchers took the mound and helped North Greene end its regular season on a high note.
The Huskies threw a combined no-hitter on Tuesday, rolling to a 15-1 win over Cosby in five innings on The Tundra.
Drexel Gant went four innings and struck out five, giving up an earned run with three walks. Casey Cox and Brady Harkleroad both took the hill in the fifth, with Harkleroad collecting a strikeout and finishing the job.
Harkleroad also went 3-for-3 with a double to lead North Greene (14-10) at the plate. Jeshua Crawford (double) and Adam Weir collected two hits apiece.
Gant stole home and Harkleroad plated on an error in the first inning, with Tanner Sexton’s RBI single building a 3-0 lead. Harkleroad then doubled in two more before stealing home to make it 6-0 after two.
And after Colton Robbins plated on a groundout, the Huskies got three straight RBI singles from Gant, Harkleroad and Damian Burns for a 10-1 lead in the third.
Harkleroad’s single and Crawford’s double each brought in a fourth-inning run. Seth Charlton singled to round out North Greene’s 11-hit effort.
Andruw Hefner scored Cosby’s lone run and drew a team-high two walks.
TRI-CITIES FLAMES 6
WEST GREENE 5
MOSHEIM — West Greene will enter the District 1-2A tournament on a six-game slide after Tuesday’s loss to the Tri-Cities Flames at Hal “Buddy” Pruitt Field.
The Buffaloes (9-17) let a 4-1 lead slip away in the fifth inning before the Flames scored the winning run in the sixth. Seth Keller drew a walk and got the go-ahead run on Evan Denton’s one-out sacrifice fly. West Greene couldn’t capitalized on Braden McCamey’s double in the bottom half of the inning, and the Buffaloes went down in order in the seventh.
Denton also got the complete-game win, striking out five and giving up eight hits. Carson Shah batted 3-for-4, and Greg Visser doubled twice.
Maddox Garber scored on an error to pull West Greene even in the first inning. Justin Tweed followed Cameron Wilhoit’s leadoff triple with an RBI single in the second inning.
And after Austin Wampler’s double, Keith Valentine singled home two more runs in the third inning. Jaden Gregg singled home the tying run in the fifth inning to make it a 5-5 game.
Mason McCamey also singled for the No. 3 seed Buffs, who begin District 1-2A tournament play at Johnson County at 6 p.m. Friday.
SOCCER
GREENEVILLE 9
VOLUNTEER 0
CHURCH HILL — Another year, another district sweep.
Greeneville finished district play with its typical undefeated slate Tuesday night, taking a 9-0 win at Volunteer.
Seven players found the back of the net for the Greene Devils (9-5-3, 5-0 District 1-2A), who led 5-0 at the half.
Blake Rogers scored twice in the first 10 minutes, both from the back corner of the box. Brady Quillen, back from injury, assisted the first and Cade Snelson crossed the second assist to Rogers.
Drew Shelton and Landyn White both found the back of the net to make it a 4-0 game in the 15th minute, both shooting after the ball was played into the box. Snelson scored himself for Greeneville’s five-score lead at the break.
Brody Inscore also had two goals for the Devils, scoring twice from the box in the first seven minutes of the second half.
Ricky Tompson and Simon Holt both joined the scoring barrage, the latter ending the match after 68 minutes.
Greeneville saved all five of Volunteer’s shots on goal while taking 17 of its own.
The Greene Devils return to Burley Stadium Tuesday for the District 1-2A semifinals, with the winner advancing to Thursday’s district championship.
SOFTBALL
CLOUDLAND 16
NORTH GREENE 9
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Cloudland blitzed the visiting Lady Huskies in the first inning with nine runs, cruising to a win in Tuesday’s regular season finale.
Saharra McKinney batted 5-for-5 with two triples and a home run to lead the Lady Highlanders’ 19-hit performance. Ryan Turbyfill (double) and Lakin Blair both went 3-for-4. Karah Fields, Izabella Christman and Kendall Birchfield had two hits apiece.
Cloudland added five more runs in the second inning to take a 14-2 lead, before North Greene’s five-run fourth pulled the Lady Huskies (14-19, 5-3 District 1-A) closer.
Fields also got the win, striking out nine and giving up 13 hits.
Cambell Gaby (two doubles) and Haley Bailey went 3-for-4, and Riley Blevins 2-for-4 to lead North Greene. Zoe Sanders hit an RBI double in the second to make it a 9-2 game.
After Gaby and Bailey drove in runs with back-to-back doubles, Anna Weems clubbed a two-run bomb for a 14-7 deficit. Gaby’s second double scored two runs to make it 15-9 in the fifth.
Kessie Antonelli, Paysli Randolph and Ashley Fulton all singled. Kylee Jones struck out three over 3.1 innings in the loss.
In the grand scheme, Tuesday’s outcome did little apart from give Cloudland some momentum. The teams were already slated to open the District 1-A tournament against each other on Monday, regardless of their No. 2 or No. 3 seeding.
The No. 2 Lady Huskies meet No. 3 Cloudland again at Happy Valley High School on Monday, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m.