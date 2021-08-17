The North Greene Huskies boys golf team won a four-way match between the county schools at Twin Creeks Golf Course on Monday.
Aidan Collier and Jeshua Crawford both shot a 34 to share medalist honors. Ricky Compton shot a 45 and Evan Starnes shot a 47 for the Huskies’ team score of 160.
Connor Fitzgerald shot a 51 and Kaleb Fegueroa shot a 61.
South Greene was second with a 175. Daniel Worley led the Rebels with a 39. Kolben Gregg shot a 41, Benji Conner 47 and Dustin Crum 48.
Alec Jones shot a 54 and Luke Roberts shot a 62.
Chuckey-Doak shot a 178 led by Tyler Morrison’s 41. Jordan Pruitt shot a 45, and Samuel Riddle and Avery Armstrong both shot a 46.
Ethan Smith turned in a 51 and Kyle Malone 58.
Tilynn Willett led West Greene with a 42, A.J. Majors had a 54, Jonathan Lamb 55 and Connor Campbell 56 for the Buffaloes’ team score of 207.
In the girls match, the South Greene Lady Rebels shot an 80. Madison Hensley shot a 39 for medalist honors and Lindsey Howlett shot a 41.
Maylei Hildenbrand had a 44, Rachael Aiken 49 and Chancelyn Shelton 57.
West Greene shot a 105 led by Rori Ware with a 50. Jessica Ford had a 55.
Layla Fox shot a 52 for Chuckey-Doak.