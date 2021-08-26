The North Greene boys golf team won a four-way match between the county schools on Tuesday at Graysburg Hills.
The Huskies were led by Aidan Collier who shot a 35 which was good enough for medalist honors. Rickey Compton shot a 36, Jeshua Crawford 38 and Evan Starnes 43 for North Greene’s team score of 152.
Connor Fitzgerald shot a 63.
South Greene was second with a team score of 167. Kolben Gregg led the Rebels with a 36. Daniel Worley shot a 43, Benji Carter 44 and Alec Jones 44. Dustin Crum shot a 52.
Chuckey-Doak shot a 188 as a team. Tyler Morrison led the way with a 39, Jordan Pruitt shot a 45, Ethan Smith 51 and Samuel Riddle 53.
Avery Armstrong had a 54 and Kyle Malone shot a 62.
Tilynn Willett led West Greene by turning in a 41. Jonathan Lamb had a 59 and A.J. Majors a 63.
In the girls match, South Greene shot a 91. Lindsey Howlett shot a 42 for Medalist honors and Madison Hensley had a 49.
Rachel Aiken shot a 50, Maylei Hildenbrand 57 and Chancelyn Shelton 59.
West Greene shot a 111. Rori Ware had a 53 and Jessica Ford a 58.