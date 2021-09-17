BAILEYTON — It had been a long 753 days since the North Greene faithful had been able to witness a home victory for their beloved Huskies, but that streak was snapped in a big way Friday night at The Tundra as Coach Eric Tilson chalked up his first home win as a head coach with a resounding 38-14 win over visiting Red Boiling Springs.
The Bulldogs, from Macon County near the Kentucky border in the mid-state area, were making their first-ever trip to Greene County for a football game, and they found a band of Huskies that dominated from start to finish in chalking up the victory.
First-year Coach Tilson was naturally elated with his team, which improved to 2-3 at the mid-point of the 2021 campaign. It was the first home victory for North Greene since Aug. 26 of 2019.
“I said when I took the job at North Greene that I wanted to see improvement from week 1 through week 10, and I think we are doing that,” he smiled, wiping water from his face after Athletic Director James Buchanan gave him the traditional “bucket over the head” bath when the final horn sounded. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our line performed on both sides of the ball. We made a few changes after last week and they really got after it tonight.”
The domination up front was proven when the Huskies did not allow their visitors a first down the entire opening half, as the home team built a solid 24-0 lead. Two more third period scores salted the outcome away.
Although quarterback Tanner Sexton threw for three touchdowns, it was the running attack that set everything up and propelled the team to a victory. Tyler Sanches and Yeshua Vaught each rushed for over 100 yards in the game (Sanches had 118 yards and two scores while Vaught had 114 yards and another TD).
“The backs ran hard,” Coach Tilson said. “We had four backs in there and they all ran hard. The line just kept knocking people off the ball and set our backs up to have a big night.”
Red Boiling Springs fumbled on their first play from scrimmage and Zach Atnip recovered at midfield. That drive looked promising but eventually fizzled out at the 17 when a fourth down pass fell incomplete so the Huskies got nothing out of that drive.
But North Greene’s next four possessions resulted in touchdowns as the defense completely stymied the Bulldogs running attack and quarterback Aubrey Link couldn’t get on the same page with his receivers.
The first NG score came with 2:59 left in the opening quarter when they took over at the Bulldog 38 and tallied in four plays, with Sanches doing all the work on the ground. He scored on a 6-yard plunge. The conversion pass failed.
After a quick three and out by the visitors, North Greene struck again, moving 77 yards in only seven plays. After a 17-yard run by freshman Vaught, Sanches, a senior, broke one for 38 yards. He later scored on a 3-yard blast. The conversion run failed but it was 12-0.
Three plays and a punt followed by the Bulldogs, and North Greene moved 53 yards in six plays. Vaught did most of the damage on this drive, including a 23 yard run, and he got the final 8 yards on a blast around end. Penalties erased the conversion attempt and the score remained 18-0.
Quarterback Sexton went to the air to get the fourth touchdown of the opening half. After Damian Burns recovered a Bulldog fumble, the Huskies took over at the visitors’ 39. Sexton found Ben Atnip in the right corner of the end zone from 33 yards out for the touchdown. The only bad thing the Huskies did in the first half was fail at conversions, and another two-point attempt failed, leaving the score at 24-0 at intermission.
The Huskies got the second half kickoff and quickly scored again to make it 30-0. Sexton went back to the air, with the touchdown coming on a 16-yard pass to Grayson Collins. The conversion was good this time when Sexton passed to Colton Robbins.
Red Boiling Springs got their initial first down of the contest when Link hit Will Massey on a 24-yard pass play. But the drive stalled at midfield and North Greene took over on downs at that point, driving goalward again. This time it was a pass from Sexton to Collins covering 18 yards. The conversion failed leaving the score at 38-0.
The Bulldogs got a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, with Link throwing a 15-yard TD pass to Massey and Jordan Bohanon running one in from 4 yards out with under a minute left in the contest.
For the game North Greene chalked up 348 yards of offense, with 274 yards on the ground and 74 passing. In addition to the 118 yards from Sanches and the 114 from Vaught, Atnip added another 51 yards. Sexton hit 4-of-11 passes for 74 yards and three scores.
Red Boiling Springs (1-2) had a meager 28 yards rushing in the game, although Bohanon did get 42 individual rushing yards. They added 76 yards through the air for a net offense of 102 yards.
Next week the Huskies play at county rival West Greene.