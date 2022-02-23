ELIZABETHTON — The Hampton Bulldogs are tall and burly, and they bumped and banged their way to a 51-42 win over the North Greene Huskies in the District 1-A championship game on Tuesday night at Happy Valley High School.
With the exception of just a couple baskets, all the Bulldogs’ points came around the rim.
“We just got manhandled,” said North Greene coach Sam Tarlton. “I’m not saying it in a bad way, but we just got manhandled.
“We knew to beat them, you’ve got to win the toughness stuff. Getting on the floor first, offensive rebounds, taking charges – they won all that. Not only did they win it, they dominated it. If you can’t match their toughness, you can’t beat them. And we didn’t.”
The two teams each went 7-1 in the district and split during the regular season with Hampton winning 64-54 at home on Jan. 14 and North Greene winning 72-58 at home in overtime on Feb. 8.
North Greene, now 27-5, was the No. 1 seed in the tournament via a tie-breaking coin flip. The Huskies will host Washburn and Hampton (23-7) will host Cosby in Region 1-A quarterfinals on Saturday.
“I know we’re slender, I know we’re smaller (than Hampton),” Tarlton said. “But at some point, you’ve got to find it down in your heart and just go do it. I thought we did that at home against them.”
In North Greene’s win over Hampton at home, sophomore guard Jason Britton scored a school record 43 points for the Huskies.
On Tuesday, the Bulldogs held Britton to 14 points.
“Jason went off and had a crazy game against them at home, which isn’t going to happen every game,” Tarlton said. “They made it really tough on him tonight.
“We couldn’t score. We just didn’t execute enough. When you hold a team that scores 75 points a game to 50, you’d like to think you’d win. Their physicality bothered us tonight. That’s been a weakness of ours at times this year, and it reared its ugly head again at the worst time.”
North Greene jumped to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter before the Bulldogs made a concerted effort to pound the paint.
On the strength of post players Conor Burleson, Hayden Campbell and Morgan Lyons, Hampton scored nine of its final 10 baskets of the first half around the rim. The only basket that didn’t come around the rim was a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer from Cadon Buckles that pushed the Bulldogs to a 27-21 halftime lead.
“A big point in the game, I thought, was right there before halftime,” Tarlton said. “There were 20 seconds to go and I’m hollering one shot. We go down and shoot it too quick, they get it and hit a 3. That’s a five-point swing that kind of put us behind the 8-ball. We’ve just got to execute better in that situation.”
Hampton continued to pound the paint in the third quarter, scoring all 12 of its points in the period around the basket and extending its lead to double digits.
A layup from Logan Whitehead pushed the Bulldogs to their biggest lead, 39-27, with 23 seconds to play in the third.
Late in the fourth quarter, North Greene got a free throw from Mauro Garcia, a baseline hook from Jasper Brand and a layup from Britton to cut the lead to 45-40 with 2:12 to play.
That’s as close as the Huskies could get, though, as Hampton got a layup and two free throws from Burleson and another layup from Buckles to push its lead back to double digits, 51-40, with 53 seconds left.
Hampton scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, 10 on layups that were mostly back door and two at the free-throw line.
“We’ve got to send a double team at big men down low, and we do that,” Tarlton said. “The thing that makes it tough with Hampton is when you send a double, their big men have seen that enough where they can pass out of it. They just don’t turn it over like some other kids on other teams do.
“It doesn’t matter what you do, they seem to be good enough to combat it and they were tonight.”
Brand, North Greene’s tallest player, finished with 12 points, but just four after the first quarter. And while the thin exchange student had four blocked shots, he was outnumbered by and couldn’t gain leverage against Hampton’s hulkish post players.
Buckles scored a game-high 13 points for Hampton. Lyons and Burleson each had 10.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
MVP Cadon Buckles, Logan Whitehead, Morgan Lyons, Conor Burleson (Hampton); Jason Britton, Jasper Brand, Cody Freshour (North Greene); John Carter, AJ Murphy (University High); Landon Ramsey, Ryan Sexton (Unaka).
ALL-DISTRICT
Player of the Year Jason Britton, Cody Freshour (North Greene); Logan Whitehead, Cadon Buckles, Michael Harrison, Morgan Lyons, Conor Burleson (Hampton); Caleb Sluder (Cloudland); John Carter, AJ Murphy (University High); Joe-z Blamo, Joseph Slagle (Unaka).