It was a game where you didn’t want to blink, because if you did you probably missed something.
North Greene likes to play fast, so this game might have been different than many others they have won this year because Chattanooga Arts & Science (CSAS) likes to play that way, too. But the end result was the same as 31 others have been this incredible season: a Huskies victory.
This victory, a 64-53 verdict, moves North Greene to the TSSAA state tournament in Murfreesboro next week, coach Sam Tarlton’s second trip to the ‘Boro in his four years coaching at the school. The team is now 32-4 on the year, and they’ll head to Murphy Center with a lot of momentum.
“This is special,” Tarlton said after watching his team cut down the nets after the victory. “This was a tough game. We couldn’t really pinpoint in this game who their stud player was, because they can all shoot and there are no bad players out there. They took us out of what we wanted to do at times with their length and quickness, but we had enough energy and fire to get the win and move on.”
The game was closer than the final score shows. With 2:30 left in the game, it was a 55-53 lead for the Huskies and everybody was hanging on to the edge of their seat. That’s when senior Carson Whaley uncorked a shot from deep in the left corner that hit nothing but the bottom of the net, boosting the lead to 58-53, and CSAS was forced to either foul or take some off-balance shots. They never scored again as the Huskies pulled away.
Tarlton couldn’t have been more happy for a player than he was for Whaley.
“That shot was absolutely huge,” Tarlton said with a grin. “Not many seniors would have given up a probable starting job this year like he did. When Chriss (Schultz, an exchange student from Germany) moved in, he sort of took his spot. I never heard a thing from Carson. He came to practice every day and worked hard. He had a big role on this team, and it was really good to see him shine tonight.”
As for Whaley, who scored 12 on the night, he just relied on what the team has been doing all year.
“If you’re open, take the shot,” he said with a grin. “I was open. This win means everything to me and this team. It has been a family atmosphere around here all year.”
It was a heck of a night for all five senior North Greene starters. Schultz, who has scored more than 850 points this year, led the way with 21. His home might be in Germany, but if he wanted to run for political office in Baileyton he would probably garner the votes.
“It’s been fun,” he said of his year in Greene County, and in particular, at North Greene. “The community was all here. In Germany we play cities and there’s not a community feel like there is here where everybody knows everybody.”
As for CSAS, Schultz said they were hard to guard with their dribble-drive offense.
“We play fast; they play fast,” he said. “There was a lot of quickness out there.”
Cayden Foulks scored eight but was a key on defense, as well as taking care of the ball on offense.
“We challenged him to play like he did on defense,” Tarlton noted. “He’s a bit undersized but he did a great job out there on defense, plus he handled the ball well for us.”
Kendal Loftis scored seven, but was a force on the boards and defense as well. He was a freshman on the team that last visited the state tournament.
“It feels good to have the chance to go back down there,” Loftis said. “It was a tough game. They do a good job driving it to the middle and then kicking it out to their shooters. We feel good about going to state. The best thing is we’re not through playing yet.”
For the better part of the contest, it was nip and tuck. North Greene jumped to the early lead before the Patriots went up 12-11 on a 3-pointer by Chase Pride, and they held a 15-13 lead at the first rest stop.
North Greene built a 27-21 lead late in the second frame before CSAS scored five straight to close to 27-26, but Whaley nailed a deep triple with 10 seconds to go to send the home team to the locker room with a 30-26 advantage.
Schultz hit a deep 3 from out front to start the second half and build the lead to 33-26, but the Patriots then went on a 10-0 spurt, with Justin Brown scoring five of them, to take a 36-33 lead with 5:14 left and force Tarlton to call time out.
The Huskies returned to the floor reenergized, with Whaley scoring on a fastbreak layup, Foulks banking in a layup after a steal, was fouled and made that freebie, and Chance Campbell muscled in for a putback that got the Huskies back in the driver’s seat at 40-36.
Campbell finished with 12 points.
Schultz got three buckets to close the period, but the Pats answered with 3-pointers from Ethan Brown and Jarius Cameron and trailed by only a 46-43 margin heading into the home stretch.
Shane Cooter, who finished with four fourth quarter points, got a layup off an assist from Foulks with 6:30 left to improve the lead to 50-43, but CSAS wasn’t finished. Justin Brown, who led the Patriots with 16 points, got two quick buckets later in the quarter and closed the gap to 55-53.
That’s when Whaley nailed the 3 from deep in the corner and that seemed to take the life out of the visitors from Chattanooga.
In addition to Justin Brown’s 16 points, Cameron added 12 and Ethan Brown and Trent Grudzinski nine each for CSAS, which finishes the year at 11-8. It’s a team that didn’t play a game until after Jan. 1 due to the various restrictions that have been a part of all of our lives this past year.
North Greene will see action March 17 at 11 a.m. (Greeneville time) in Murfreesboro, taking on Richland (26-1) from Region 5, which beat Loretto Monday night. It is the opening game of the state tournament.
Score by quarters:
CSAS 15 11 17 10 — 53
North Greene 13 17 16 18 — 64
CSAS (53): E.Brown 9, Jarius Cameron 12, Grutzinski 9, Justin Brown 16, Pride 3, Wright 2, Bell 2.
NORTH GREENE (64): Foulks 8, Chance Campbell 12, Loftis 7, Chriss Schultz 21, Cooter 4, Carson Whaley 12, Freshour 0.