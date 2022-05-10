JONESBOROUGH — If the North Greene Huskies are to make another deep postseason run, they know they’ll have to cut down on mistakes.
On Monday night, the Huskies had to overcome four errors in the book, and actually five, to escape with a 5-2 win over the Hampton Bulldogs in the first round of the District 1-A tournament at Crockett High School.
North Greene, now 15-10, will play University High – a 19-0 winner over Unaka – at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Crockett in the double-elimination tourney.
“We battled through adversity well tonight,” said North Greene coach Jason Lowe, whose Huskies reached the state tournament in 2021. “We didn’t have a good defensive night. By my count, we had five errors. That ain’t going to cut it going on. But when we had to step up, we got key hits at key times.”
The good thing about North Greene’s miscues is they came early, leading to unearned runs for Hampton in the top of the first and fourth innings.
And each time, North Greene’s bats answered with a run in the bottom of the inning.
With North Greene trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Brady Harkleroad doubled to right field with one out, moved to third on a flyout and scored on a single to right by Jeshua Crawford to pull the Huskies even 1-1.
With North Greene trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Seth Charlton led off with an infield hit, took second on a sacrifice bunt by Colton Robbins, took third on a groundout and scored on a two-out single to right by No. 9 hitter Don Stansfield to pull the Huskies even 2-2.
“My No. 9 hitter right there ... every time he came up with runners on base, he delivered. He got the runners in,” Lowe said. “That’s what we’ve got to do throughout the lineup.”
North Greene broke the game open with three runs in the sixth.
The Huskies loaded the bases with one out when Charlton reached on an infield hit, Robbins was hit by a pitch and Adam Weir walked.
Stansfield then tapped out to the pitcher just up the first-base line, allowing Charlton to score for a 3-2 lead and moving up Robbins and Weir.
Lead-off hitter Drexel Gant then ripped a single to center that scored Robbins and Weir for the game’s final margin.
North Greene finished with nine hits. Charlton and Stansfield each went 2-for-3, while Gant, Harkleroad, Crawford, Tanner Sexton and Robbins each had a hit.
“(After the early errors), the guys came into the dugout and they were calm, they were poised,” Lowe said. “They felt like they could battle through it, and we came up with some big hits at big times. Hopefully, we can keep that momentum.”
Sexton went the distance on the mound for the win. In seven innings, he gave up six hits, walked three and struck out four.
“Tanner threw a great game,” Lowe said. “He buckled down and battled. Some pitchers get down when the defense is struggling, but he kept throwing strikes, doing what he needed to do.”